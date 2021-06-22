How to record your computer screen

Screen recording is used to record videos that teach you how to do something on your computer step by step, and they are extremely easy to follow. Whether you need it for online classes or an office presentation, they make the experience much more interactive and engaging. Here is a guide on recording your computer screen on both a Windows 10 and a Mac.

Windows 10

You can record your screen on Window 10 by using the Game Bar app. First, open whatever it is that you would like to record on your PC. Next, open the Game Bar by pressing on the Windows key and G on your keyboard at the same time. If it does not open by using this shortcut, the Game Bar may simply not be enabled.

To enable it, search Game Bar settings, and open the menu that appears. In that menu, toggle on the “enable Xbox Game Bar'” button.

Once the Game Bar is opened, the recording tools will in the top-left corner in a window labelled “Capture.” If the recording tools are not visible, click on the icon that looks like a webcam on the Game Bar to make them visible.

In the Capture window, tap on the white circular icon to begin the screen recording. A small bar will appear on the right-hand side of your screen showing how long you have been screen-recording for. If you want to record your own voice, you can click on the microphone icon, and it will start recording audio from your default microphone.

Stop the recording by clicking on the Stop icon in the Capture window. You can find your new screen recordings in your PC’s videos folder under “Captures.” You can also find them by opening the Game Bar and clicking on “Show all captures.”

Mac

You can record your screen on a Mac using the built-in QuickTime Player app. First, open the QuickTime Player in applications. Click on “File,” and then “New Screen Recording.” Click on “Options” in the screenshot toolbar to adjust the screen size and audio you want to record.

In the screenshot toolbar, click on the “Record Entire Screen” icon to set the recording to capture your entire screen. To record a portion of the screen instead, click on the “Record Selected Portion” screen, and then adjust the dotted boundary to select the portion of the screen that you want to record.

Click on the “Record” button to start recording. A circular icon will appear on the top of your screen to show that the recording is underway.

To stop recording, click on that icon. QuickTime Player will open your recording automatically. You can save your recording to any location by choosing “File,” “Save,” and then specifying your location.