How to recover a hacked Facebook account

American technology conglomerate Facebook may think of security as a relatively serious matter, it does not mean that users do not often lose access to their account, particularly if a hacker has targeted it. If someone can figure out your password or gains access to your account through social engineering, it can have devastating consequences, not only for you, but for your connections on Facebook, as well.

If you receive an email notification from Facebook regarding any suspicious behaviour, you need to take action immediately. The longer that a person has access to your account, the more likely it is that they will be able to toy around with key information that makes it harder for you to regain control.

Browse through all of the security emails you have received from Facebook and follow the instructions right away. Click on any links that might help you regain access to your hacked Facebook account.

If you can still manage to access your account, then the first step should be to change your password. To do this, log into your Facebook account, click on the dropdown arrow at the top of the screen, then choose ‘Settings and Privacy.’ Click on ‘Settings.’ In your personal account settings, click on ‘Security and login’ on the left side of the screen.

Enter your current password. Then, enter your new password twice. It is best to use a password generator and password manager for increased security.

If you are not able to log in to your hacked Facebook account, it might be because the hacker has managed to change your password and the email associated with your Facebook account. However, there are still ways to recover your account.

In order to recover any Facebook account, the best solution to recover is to read all the different security email notifications you have received from Facebook and follow their instructions carefully. Click on the links in emails that have been sent from “Facebook” or “facebookmail.com.” If none of the provided links, such as “Secure your account” or “Change your password” help, try to follow the steps below.

Go to the login page on Facebook and click on ‘Forgotten password?’. Enter an email address or phone number that is associated with the account and click on ‘Search.’ You have an option to log in via your email, Google account, or telephone number. Click on ‘Continue.’

Following this, you will receive a code via either text or email. Enter the code and click on ‘Continue.’ Enter your new password and click on ‘Continue’ to confirm it.