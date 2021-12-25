How to redeem apple gift card

Here are the ways to redeem apple gift card:-

Redeem apple gift card with your iPhone, iPad, or iPod contact

1.To redeem apple gift card, Observe the 16-digit code on the back of the card. For some gift vouchers, you might need to strip or gently scratch off the name to see the code.

2. On your iPhone, iPad, or iPod contact, open the App Store application.

3. At the most elevated place of the screen, tap the sign-in button or your photo.

4. Tap Redeem Gift Card or Code. Accepting you don’t see Redeem Gift Card or Code, sign in with your Apple ID.

5. Tap Use Camera and hold fast to the rules on the screen. Accepting that you experience trouble recuperating the card, tap “You can in like manner enter your code truly,” then, stick to the headings on the screen.

6. Tap Done.

Redeem apple gift card on your Mac

1. Observe the 16-digit code on the back of the card. For some gift vouchers, you might need to strip or gently scratch misguided to see the code.

2. On your Mac, open the App Store.

3. Click your name or the sign-in button in the sidebar.

4. Click Redeem Gift Card.

5. Click Use Camera and stick to the rules on the screen. Accepting that you experience trouble recuperating the card, click “You can in like manner enter your code actually,” then, hold fast to the headings on the screen.

Redeem apple gift card on a Windows PC

1. Observe the 16-digit code on the back of the card. For some gift vouchers, you might need to strip or gently scratch misguided to see the code.

2. Open iTunes.

3. From the menu bar at the most noteworthy place of the iTunes window, pick Account.

4. Pick Redeem.

5. Sign in and cling to the rules on the screen.

Redeem apple gift card on your Android

1. Observe the 16-digit code on the back of the card. For some gift vouchers, you might need to strip or carefully scratch misguided to see the code.

2. Open the Apple Music application.

3. Tap the menu button then, tap Account.

4. Tap Redeem Gift Card or Code.

5. Enter the 16-digit code. Then, tap Redeem.

In case you got a gift voucher by email

To recuperate a gift voucher that someone informed you, open the email and tap or snap the Redeem Now button.

What you can buy with these present vouchers

Right when you recuperate an Apple Gift Card or App Store and iTunes present voucher, you can make purchases with your Apple ID balance. Those purchases can fuse applications, games, enrollments like Apple Music or iCloud+, to say the least. However, for certain purchases, the Apple ID balance can’t be used.

Where the Apple Gift Card is open, you can in like manner use your Apple ID harmony to buy things and laces at apple.com or in the Apple Store application.

On an Android device, you can use your present voucher to buy an Apple Music participation. To make purchases from the App Store, Apple Books, or the Apple TV application, use an Apple contraption.