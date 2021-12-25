Intel Core i7-12800H CPU overperforms Apple M1 Max chipset in benchmarks

When compared to Apple’s M1 Max chip, Intel’s Alder Lake Intel Core i7-12800H processor continues to amaze, with the CPU displaying remarkable performance levels. The CPU was first tested in a Gigabyte Aorus 15 YE4 laptop last November, giving us some insight into it. When contrasted to Intel’s Core i7-11800H and AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900HX CPUs, the Alder Lake chip performed admirably.

On Geekbench, the Core i7-12800H CPU has reappeared. On a Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop from 2022, three additional tests were performed (RZ09-0421). Notably, the scores that have since appeared are significantly higher than the results from last month’s benchmarks.

The mobile processor has 14 cores and 20 threads, whereas the Apple M1 Max processor in the MacBook Pro 2021 has 10 cores and 10 threads.

Even though the latter has a clear edge, NotebookCheck’s comparison of the two CPUs produces some intriguing results.

Geekbench scores for Intel Core i7-12800H CPU

The Geekbench 5.4 average results for Apple’s M1 Max processor were 1,773 points for the single-core test and 12,636 points for the multi-core test, based on two tests.

The i7-12800H scored 1,791 points in single-core and 12,541 points in multi-core testing in December’s benchmark. In multi-core performance, Apple’s CPU wins by 0.76 percent over Intel’s i7-12800H, but Intel’s chip wins by 1.02 percent in single-core performance.

While Intel’s forthcoming chip is getting good reviews all over, it has a significant core and thread edge over the M1 Max. Another factor to consider is the thermal efficiency of the building.

One of the advantages Apple’s current silicon has over its Intel-based predecessors is that it generates a significant amount of performance while consuming very little power. When compared to an AMD CPU, the Intel Core i7-12800H has a single-core score of +18.69 percent higher than the Ryzen 9 5900HX, which has eight cores. The findings are even better for Intel’s CPU in the multi-core test, with a +54.66 percent edge over AMD’s technology.

The Core i7-12800H, which is part of Intel’s next Alder Lake-P laptop processor portfolio, makes use of the 12th-generation chip’s hybrid architecture, which includes both high-performance and power-efficient cores.

Given this, it’s no surprise that the CPU outperforms the Ryzen 9 5900HX and 11th-gen Tiger Lake-based Core i7-11800H processors.

