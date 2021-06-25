iPhone has always been appealing, but buying a second-hand iPhone is cheaper than getting a new one; especially when you are on a tight budget. Once you have got the device, you may come across an iPhone activation lock. You cannot access and use any of the device’s features until you put the login details of the previous owner on the iCloud. What if you cannot get into contact with the previous owner?

How to remove activation lock without previous owner? There are few possible ways to unlock an iCloud such as the iCloud DNS bypass method, but the best and most effective way is to use Tenorshare 4MeKey!

Why Find My iPhone Activation Lock Is Locked?

Activation Lock is a built-in security measure that Apple has introduced to discourage device theft. It is automatically enabled when you enable the “Find My” feature on your iPhone or iPad. When the activation lock is enabled, no one can use the iPhone unless they provide an iCloud password. This is the reason why your find my activation lock is locked!

How to Remove Activation Lock Without Previous Owner With 3 Solutions?

What if you cannot provide the login credentials of the previous owner? Won’t you be able to use your device fully? Obviously not! In this guide, we will provide you with three solutions to unlock an iCloud-locked phone!

Solution 1: Remove Activation Lock Without Previous Owner Via iCloud Activation Unlocker (Paid but most effective)

Now, you have your second-hand iPhone and no credentials. It’s time to rely on third-party iCloud Activation Lock removal tools. There are hundreds of online tools available that require you to put in the iPhone IMEI number and pay the subscription fee. However, most of these online services are a scam; they may charge you $15 and end up saying, “it’s impossible to unlock the iCloud account.” You have to rely on an iCloud bypass tool that works effectively!

How to bypass activation lock when you cannot reach the previous owner? Tenorshare 4MeKey is an easy-to-use tool that allows you to bypass the activation lock on your iPhone in a matter of minutes!

But, before we take a look at how to use Tenorshare 4MeKey, let’s take a look at some of its most useful features:

Unlike other software, this tool does not only unlock the activation lock. It also factory resets the device to remove all the previous iCloud data. So, you can easily make your second-hand device work like a new device.

It has an attractive user interface that enables users to easily navigate the options and get desired results.

There is no hustle of making extra efforts because the software does it all for you; you have to follow the basic on-screen instructions.

Step-By-Step Guide of How to Use Tenorshare 4mekey

Step 1: Start by downloading and installing the latest version of Tenorshare 4MeKey on your computer.

Step 2: Once the installation is complete, open the software and select “Remove iCloud Activation Lock”

Step 3: Click on the “start” button

Step 4: Tenorshare 4MeKey will ask you to read the agreement carefully before jailbreaking; hit “next”

Step 5: Connect your iPhone with the computer through a USB

Step 6: Next, you have to follow the instructions to jailbreak your iPhone and hit next.

Step 7: Once the jailbreak completes, you will have to confirm your device information and then click on the start button

Step 8: Once you tap the start button, it will take few minutes to remove the iCloud activation lock

Step 9: Now, the iCloud activation lock has been bypassed successfully, and you can set up your device as new.

Solution 2: Remove Activation Lock Without Previous Owner Via DNS Bypass (Free but Limited Devices)

If you are looking for a free method to unlock the iCloud activation lock, how to unlock an iCloud locked iPhone may help you remove the iCloud lock. This is a loophole in DNS configuration that can be used to unlock the activation lock. However, DNS bypass is only helpful for devices that run on older iOS. You have to repeat the process multiple times to get results, and it’s quite possible that it won’t work for your iOS device.

The following steps show how to bypass iCloud activation lock for free via DNS bypass:

Setup your iPhone as a new device and follow the on-screen instructions until you reach the Wi-Fi page.

Select the Wi-Fi network, click on the “i” button, and click on “configure DNS.”

Now, change the DNS servers by putting in the following values according to your location:

North America: 104.154.51.7

South America: 35.199.88.219

Europe: 104.155.28.90

Asia: 104.155.220.58

Australia and Oceania: 35.189.47.23

USA: 104.154.51.7

Once you have put the values, finish setting up the iPhone, and it should be ideally unlocked temporarily!

Although, it’s a method to bypass iCloud activation lock for free, it has some significant cons:

This method is device limited; it’s possible that this method won’t work for your device.

You have to repeat the same procedure over and over again, and it still cannot work.

Solution 3: Remove Activation Lock Without Previous Owner Via Apple Support (Free but Needs Receipt)

If you find both of the solutions mentioned above non-suitable and you still want to remove the activation lock without the previous owner, then you can contact Apple support. It is a more complex procedure as you will have to provide solid poofs to confirm your ownership of the device. You will have to show them all the receipts that you received while purchasing the device. You may need to share any Emails or messages between you and the original owner to prove that they shifted the ownership of this device to you.

However, if you have complete proof, then don’t delay in contacting Apple support. You have to get in contact with an Apple support agent, describe your issue and situation and provide the required documents.

Final Words

Both the DNS bypass method and Apple support method have limitations. DNS bypass doesn’t work for every device, and Apple support won’t help you if you don’t have complete proofs. If you want to know how to unlock an iCloud locked iPhone effectively and hassle-free, try considering Tenorshare 4MeKey.