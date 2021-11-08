How to make a custom ringtone on iPhone

You can’t seem to locate a ringtone for your favourite song? You don’t want to spend money on ringtones? You’ve arrived at the right place. In a few minutes – maybe fewer – you’ll discover how to produce a ringtone from a specific segment of a song you like.

A complete step-by-step instruction covering all you need to know about turning any audio file into a ringtone may be found below.

Although the procedure is completely free, it does need the usage of iTunes on a Mac or Windows 10.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a workaround: you can’t utilise an iPhone app. Apple does not allow programmes to write ringtones into the particular folder where they must reside, therefore any software that claims to be able to create ringtones should be ignored.

Make sure your music is ready.

Before you begin, make sure the music you wish to utilise is in your computer’s iTunes collection. Apple Music tracks cannot be converted to AAC, therefore it can’t be from there. If your iTunes collection lacks something acceptable, you’ll need to import at least one MP3 or AAC file into iTunes.

It is not necessary for the file to be a song. To make ringtones, you might utilise the Voice Memos app on your iPhone to capture real-world noises or people’s voices.

Simply ensure you have the most recent version (go to the Mac App Store or the Microsoft Store on Windows 10) and then run iTunes by double-clicking its shortcut or searching for it in the Start menu.

Click on the album that includes the music in the Library, then right-click on the song you wish to utilise and select Song Info from the menu.

Select Timings

Click the Options tab in the new window that appears, then check the Start and Stop boxes. Put the start and stop times for the ringtone in the box. There’s no need to check the Start option if the music needs to start from the beginning.

You’ll need to listen to the music first and write down the time you want it to begin to figure out which timings to insert into these sections. Because a ringtone may only be 30 seconds long, the stop time must be less than that.

Click OK to close the window once you’ve established the start and stop timings.

Create the AAC version

Select the music once again by clicking on it one more. Then select Convert from the File menu, then Create AAC version. (If you see ‘Create MP3 version’ or something similar, go to the next step to repair it.)

iTunes will store only the portion of the music between the start and stop times you specified as a new track in your Library.

The new, short track will show as a duplicate track in the same album if your song is tagged with album and artist information. The duration, which is presented on the right-hand side, can be used to identify it. If the album, artist, and song information are missing, it will display in your Library as a new album with a single song.

If you don’t see a Create AAC version choice in step 3, it’s because your CD rip parameters are incorrect. To make a modification, go to the Edit menu and choose Preferences…

Now, next to ‘When you insert a CD,’ click Import Settings… and select AAC Encoder from the drop-down box next to ‘Import using:’.

Reset the start and stop timings

Right-click on the original album that contains the song as a matter of housekeeping. Then, under the Options page, choose Song Info.

To revert the start and stop timings to their original times, untick them and then click OK.

Otherwise, the segment between your start and stop times will be played only when that music is played in the future. That’s probably not what you want to happen.

Locate the new AAC file

To make a ringtone, go to the duplicate track (or duplicate album) that contains the freshly produced track.

Show in Windows Explorer by right-clicking on a song in the album. On a Mac, the Show in Finder option is available.

This is necessary so that you may modify the file’s extension (to make it a ringtone), which we’ll do next.

Change the file extension

The file should now be highlighted in the newly opened window, and it should be given a name. m4a is a format for audio files.

When you see the m4a component of the file, right-click it and select Rename. Change the.m4a extension to.m4r and press Return, Enter, or just click on some white space.

On a Mac, the procedure is quite identical, and you’ll receive a warning asking if you’re sure you want to change the extension on both Windows and macOS. On a Windows computer, choose Yes, and on a Mac, select ‘Use.m4r’.

When prompted if you wish to modify the extension, select Yes.

Import and sync the ringtone

To do so, use the USB cord that came with your phone to connect it to your computer. When it appears on your iPhone screen if you’re using Windows 10, hit ‘Trust this computer.’ If this message does not appear, you may need to remove and reconnect the USB cord, unless you’ve already done so. As part of the ‘trusting’ procedure, enter your phone’s passcode and wait for iTunes to display your phone icon. It may take a few minutes for this to complete.

‘Do you wish to enable this computer to access information on “Xxxx’s iPhone”?’ you could see a notification from iTunes. So, to provide this access, click the Continue button.

Look under Devices in the left-hand column for your phone. When you click it, the list should expand to reveal a Tones section. If you click that, any custom tones you have will display on the right (if you don’t, the list will be blank).

Switch to File Explorer – or Finder on a Mac – and make sure your ringtone is still highlighted (or refer to the Find the File step earlier). If it isn’t already chosen, click it to make it so.

To copy the file, use Ctrl+C on a PC or Command+C on a Mac.

Return to iTunes, choose Tones if it isn’t already chosen, then paste the tone using Ctrl+V (Command+V on Mac).

Remove the ringtone from library

You don’t have to remove the newly produced AAC version of the song from your iTunes music collection, but you should.

That’s because making a lot of ringtones might get messy. It’s also perplexing to have single-track albums that won’t play (due to the extension change) and aren’t the whole song in the first place.