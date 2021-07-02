How to reset your Apple ID password

It can be very frustrating to get locked out of your account when you are attempting to download any new app or carry out some other important task. Passwords serve the purpose of protecting privacy but if you get locked, then it will be really annoying. Especially if you are an Apple user, you will know the feeling of being locked out of your Apple ID, which is important when downloading apps or confirming software updates.

However, Apple provides its users with an option to reset their Apple ID password in several ways so that you can reset it and carry on with your task easily without encountering too many problems. Here is a guide on the easy ways to reset your password easily and quickly.