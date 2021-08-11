How to reset UPI pin in Google Pay

Google redesigned and renamed its mobile and web payment services in 2018, unifying them under the Google Pay or G Pay banner. It’s essentially the company’s own take on Apple Pay.

Google Pay allows you to transact, but unlike other digital wallets, it allows you to accept payments straight into your bank account. As a result, there is no longer any fear about receiving money in wallets and subsequently transferring it to a bank account.

It’s worth noting that you don’t have to be using the Google Pay app to accept payments. Even through their website, Google Pay streamlines the procedure of money transfer.

Although the app’s primary purpose is to facilitate easy money transfers, it also allows users to make purchases at businesses that support UPI-based transactions.

The user must take the actions to use Google Pay :

Connect your bank account to Google Pay.

Set the UPI pin to your convenience.

When you add a new payment account or conduct a Google Pay transaction, you must enter your UPI PIN.

You’ll be prompted to set a UPI PIN when you first link a bank account to Google Pay; if you already have a UPI PIN for your bank account, you may use it on Google Pay.

You may update your UPI PIN using Google Pay by following the instructions below:

Open Google Pay on your phone or tablet.

Then, at the top left, tap your photo.

You must hit Bank account on the new page.

Tap the bank account you wish to update from the set of options.

Tap More, the three-dot menu.

Change UPI PIN is one of the alternatives available.

Set a brand-new UPI PIN.

After that, you must input the same UPI PIN one more.

If you’ve forgotten your Google Pay UPI PIN, you may reset it by following the instructions below:

Open Google Pay on your phone or tablet.

Tap your photo in the upper left corner.

Tap Bank account on the new page.

Tap the bank account you wish to update from the list of possibilities.

Then choose Forgot UPI PIN.

Enter your debit card number’s last six digits as well as the expiration date.

You must now generate a new UPI PIN.

Now input the OTP that was sent to you through SMS.

As a result, you can reset your Google Pay UPI PIN by following the procedures outlined above.

You may easily send and receive money to anybody who has a smartphone using the Google app. To make payments, simply enter the amount and hit, pay. This software will operate without a cost even if the recipient is not using Google Pay.