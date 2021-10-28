How to return a game on Steam

Steam is a popular digital game store since it not only makes purchasing games simple, but it also allows you to return them. This is the same (or better) service you’d get at a physical store when purchasing a game, but you can do it from the comfort of your own home.

Steam is a gaming library that is accessible over the internet. One of its most popular features is the ability for users to play games purchased/downloaded to their Steam accounts on any computer. Users may also save a huge number of games without consuming too much computer RAM. You must first download and install the Steam “engine” or programme on your computer in order to utilise Steam. After that, you’ll be able to access the whole library of games, applications, and forums.

Users must be at least 13 years old in order to use Steam. Common Sense Media also suggests that users be at least 13 years old to utilise the site because of its communication capabilities, including as open chat and community forums, even if many of the games accessible are not appropriate for young teenagers. Parents may utilise the site to search and download age-appropriate games for smaller children with the necessary settings and supervision.



Returning games on Steam is simple and quick, whether you bought a game right before it went on sale or just decided you didn’t like it after a few minutes of play. Continue reading to learn all you need to know about Steam refund eligibility and how to return a Steam game step by step.



Before we get into how to return a Steam game, check to see if your purchase is qualified for a refund. Even if your game does not satisfy the standards listed below, Steam may nonetheless accept a refund in some circumstances. Here’s a brief rundown of frequently asked questions about Steam refunds.



Steam game purchases are refundable if they haven’t been played for more than 2 hours within 14 days of purchase. This covers entire games, DLC, and titles that have been pre-purchased (starting from the release date).



In-game purchases are only valid for 48 hours after purchase if they haven’t been used yet. Some developers may have made it apparent that in-game purchases cannot be returned, and this will have been stated at the time of purchase.



Refunds that have been accepted might take up to a week to arrive. You can get your refund in the form of Steam Wallet money or any other payment method you used to make the transaction.



Steam may cancel your entitlement to a refund if you are suspected of abusing the system. This is to prevent people from abusing the two-hour time limit.