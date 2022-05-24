How to Safely Store Passwords on Your System?

When compared to everyday life, passwords are like house keys, cupboards, and even money safes or essential documents. So at this time, passwords have become something that is no less important than these items.

In the era of social media and mobile applications like today, a person can have many accounts for each social media or application. This may raise a new problem because the password for each account should be made differently for the purpose of security.

The problem is that it is difficult to remember every single password for each account. Moreover, if the password used is very complex, the task will be even more challenging.

The following are several methods that can be used to create and store passwords. But remember, each option has its advantages and disadvantages.

You can freely choose which method you like the most and the safest according to you.

1. Create a Password with a Long Sentence

Usually, every new account you register will ask you to create a password with a minimum of 6 characters. Not without purpose, it is to anticipate hacker attacks. Because the longer the password you make, the longer it will take for hackers to hack your password.

Better yet, combine long sentences with numbers, characters and punctuation. So that you don’t forget, you can make long sentences familiar to you, not things that are easy for people to know.

2. Avoid Creating Passwords from Birthdays or Consecutive Numbers

Sometimes, because we don’t want to be complicated, we create a password with a combination of birth dates, but it is perilous because people can easily find the birth date. Maybe you’ve also made a password with consecutive numbers like 444444 or 123456.

Passwords with numbers like this are very weak and easy for hackers to break because they are short and contain numbers that are easy to guess. Start avoiding all these mistakes and create a password with a much stronger combination.

3. Create a Different Password for Each Account

It will feel complicated if you have to create a different password for each account. But for safety’s sake, you have to do it regardless.

You can imagine if a hacker manages to break into one of your passwords, then all of your accounts will be able to be opened because they have the same password.

You don’t have to worry about forgetting your password because you can again create a long password close to you and link to what account you have. For example, for an internet banking account, you can enter ‘saving’ or ‘savings’ in the long sentences you make.

4. Use Double Protection

Some applications provide a two-way verification feature, which means you have to verify twice before accessing your account.

This verification process can be in the form of an OTP (one-time-password) code sent to the cellphone so that other people will not be able to access your password because they are not holding your cell phone.

Suppose the application you registered for an account does not have this verification feature. In that case, you can change the password periodically, i.e. every six months or so.

Even better, you can also combine this method by adding it with a trusted VPN. You may select a VPN service that’s IP dedicated that functions better. It’s always recommended to choose a reputable service that may offer great value for years to come. Your data will remain safe, and you won’t need to worry about the risks anymore.

5. Write Down Your Password.

Writing down passwords on a book or personal document is easy to do, but if someone gains physical access to the office or home by reading the password log, it can be a serious problem.

So, after putting every detail on the paper, keep the paper safely. Store it in any place that’s safe and secure, or even far away from anyone’s reach.

6. Using Password-Storing Applications

There is an easier way. You can save your password in a password manager application. There are so many of them out there, so take your time to find the best one.

By doing this method, you can find out your password whenever you forget it at any time. Always remember to choose applications that are reputable, valuable, and have great reviews from the users.