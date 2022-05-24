List of upcoming Smartphones which will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC

Qualcomm just unveiled its next flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. This chipset is manufactured using the TSMC 4nm technology. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is an enhanced version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in battery economy and performance.

It is anticipated to power a wave of forthcoming flagship smartphones due out later this year. However, below is a list of forthcoming devices that will employ the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

List of smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC

Xiaomi 12 Ultra

One of the most anticipated smartphones to show up with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. Including a 120Hz screen with a 2K resolution is normal. Different features of the Xiaomi smartphone incorporate the Leica-marked cameras, a 50MP essential focal point, and two 48MP sensors for ultra-wide and fax shots. Likewise, the smartphone is accepted to accompany 120x zoom support.

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition

Another smartphone that is probably going to utilize the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition. The smartphone is scheduled to have a place with the exceptional section and will be a significant redesign when contrasted with its ancestor, which was sent off with a Snapdragon 870 SoC.

OnePlus 10 Ultra

OnePlus 10 Ultra, which is reputed to be sent off in the not-so-distant future as a leader model is likewise tipped to utilize the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The phone is probably going to include a 6.7-inch AMOLED show with a goal of 1440 x 3216 pixels and a high revive rate. Different treats to anticipate from the OnePlus smartphone incorporate a triple-camera arrangement and backing for 80W wired quick charging and 50W remote quick charging.

iQOO 10 Pro

Another smartphone brand that could utilize the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is the iQOO 10 Pro. The gadget is supposed to be the spin-off of the iQOO 9 Pro sent off last year and not a lot about this gadget scheduled to show up in the not-so-distant future are known for the present.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung’s impending foldable lead smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold4 scheduled to show up this August is equipped to utilize the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

It will be the spin-off of the Galaxy Fold3 sent off a year ago. The gadget is scheduled to include a 10MP zooming focal point with 3x zoom, two showcases, and a 4400mAh battery with the help of 25W quick charging tech.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

One more Samsung smartphone to utilize the leader Qualcomm processor is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. It is probably going to highlight an OLED show, support for 25W quick charging tech, and that’s just the beginning, subsequently being a significant move up to its ancestor – the Galaxy Z Flip3.

Asus ROG Phone 6

Ultimately, we have the Asus ROG Phone 6, which is additionally tipped to utilize the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The smartphone will be sent off as a gaming phone like the other ROG gadgets out there and it is normal to include a high revive rate show and a great cooling framework.

