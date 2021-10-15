How to save GIFs on iPhone

Humor is one of the most essential aspects of our life, which is why GIFs have gained so much popularity in recent years. GIFs are a never-ending source of entertainment, so it’s understandable that some iPhone users would want to establish GIF collections on their devices.

We’ll teach you how to save GIFs from any other social networking platform, such as Tumblr or Twitter, and send them to your pals via texts or emails right from your iPhone in this tutorial.

How to Save and Download GIFs on an iPhone

Saving GIFs on your iPhone is simple regardless of which version of iOS you have installed, however certain earlier versions of iOS require third-party apps in order to play GIFs.

Category 1 : iOS 11

Category 2: iOS 10 or Earlier

After such a long wait, iPhone owners can finally enjoy the benefits of the GIF feature in the Photos app. These easy steps will show you how to save any GIF you want in just a few clicks.

Step 1: Once you find a GIF that you want to save to your phone, touch and hold the image until the menu appears on the screen, then choose the Save GIF option to save it to your camera roll.

Step 2: Now that the GIF is saved on your iPhone, you can always access it through the Photos app. Your GIF collection is in the Animated folder, and if at any time you want to see a saved GIF, you can simply open the Animated folder. Just tap on any GIF to view it in full screen. However, if the GIF is not stored locally on your iPhone, you will have to wait a few seconds for it to download from iCloud Photo Library.

The process of saving a GIF in iOS 10 or earlier versions of iOS is pretty much the same as in iOS 11. So after you find a GIF you want to save, tap on it to enable 3D Touch. or just tap and hold the image if your iPhone doesn’t have this feature.

In any case, just select the Save option as soon as the new window appears on your screen. Go to the Photos app where the GIF you saved is and you will see that the GIF is still and will appear as a photo until you send it to someone via message or email.

If you install a third party application on your iPhone, you can save and view GIFs from your iPhone. With an app like GifWrapped or GifPlayerFree, you can view GIFs or create a whole collection of GIFs on your iPhone, even if you have iOS 10 or an earlier version of the operating system installed on your device.