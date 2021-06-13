How to screen record on Mac

When recording on your Mac, you can make a video recording of either the entire screen or just a selected portion of it, per your preference.

In order to view the Screenshot toolbar, press these three keys together: Command, Shift, and 5. You will then be able to see onscreen controls for recording the entire screen, recording a selected portion of the screen, or capturing a still screenshot of the screen.

Recording the whole screen

Click on the icon in the onscreen controls. Your pointer will change to . You can either click on any screen to start recording that screen, or click on Record in the onscreen controls. When you want to stop recording, click on the icon in the menu bar, or you can press Command-Control-Escape at the same time.

Recording a selected part of the screen

Click on the icon in the onscreen control menu. Drag to choose an area of the screen to record. If you wish to move the whole selection, drag from within the selection. Click on Record in the onscreen controls. When you are done with recording, click on the icon in the menu bar, or you can press Command-Control-Escape at the same time.

Using Quicktime Player