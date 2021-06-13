How to screen record on Mac

When recording on your Mac, you can make a video recording of either the entire screen or just a selected portion of it, per your preference.
In order to view the Screenshot toolbar, press these three keys together: Command, Shift, and 5. You will then be able to see onscreen controls for recording the entire screen, recording a selected portion of the screen, or capturing a still screenshot of the screen.
Recording the whole screen
- Click on the icon in the onscreen controls. Your pointer will change to .
- You can either click on any screen to start recording that screen, or click on Record in the onscreen controls.
- When you want to stop recording, click on the icon in the menu bar, or you can press Command-Control-Escape at the same time.
Recording a selected part of the screen
- Click on the icon in the onscreen control menu.
- Drag to choose an area of the screen to record. If you wish to move the whole selection, drag from within the selection.
- Click on Record in the onscreen controls.
- When you are done with recording, click on the icon in the menu bar, or you can press Command-Control-Escape at the same time.
Using Quicktime Player
- Open the QuickTime Player, then select File > New Screen Recording from the menu bar. You will then see either the onscreen controls menu or the Screen Recording window.
- Before starting to record, you can click the arrow next to the icon to change the recording settings.
- If you want to record your voice or other audio with the screen recording, select a microphone. To regulate that audio during recording, adjust the volume slider. If you heard audio feedback, lower the volume or use headphones with the device’s microphone.
- In order to see a black circle around your pointer when you click, select Show Mouse Clicks in Recording.
- To start recording, click on the icon. After this, you can either click your cursor anywhere on the screen to start the recording of the entire screen, or drag your cursor to choose an area to record, then click on Start Recording within that designated area.
- To stop recording, click on the icon in the menu bar, or press Command-Control-Escape at the same time.
- After you end the recording, QuickTime Player will open the recording automatically.