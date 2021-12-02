How to see Apple music replay

Users of Apple Music may feel left out when Spotify Wrapped metrics are posted on social media, but Apple has a comparable tool called “Replay.” Here’s how you get your hands on one.

Spotify Wrapped is a unique tool that displays your top artists, songs, and genres of the year. It’s a hot feature that gets posted all over social media at the end of each year, but Apple Music subscribers don’t have to miss out.

The Apple Music Replay feature isn’t as comprehensive as Spotify Wrapped, but it does provide some intriguing metrics and specialised playlists. Statistics include the amount of hours listened to of music over the course of the year, the number of musicians listened to, and the top artists with the number of hours listened to each.

Here’s how to see your Apple Music Replay statistics and playlist:

On a desktop-class browser, go to music.apple.com/replay.

Access your Apple Music account.

Take a screenshot of the statistics to share with others.

Scroll all the way to the bottom for an unique playlist.

Please keep in mind that clicking on the above link will launch the Music app on iOS/iPadOS devices. While this will bring you the desired playlist, you won’t be able to see the year’s numbers. Check out the Replay website in its entirety using a desktop browser.

The unique playlist is created each year a few weeks after the new year, and it is automatically updated every week until the end of the year. These playlists are built automatically for each year you’ve been a subscriber to Apple Music, dating back to the service’s inception in 2015.

The Apple Music Replay playlist will display the top 100 songs depending on what you’ve most recently listened to. Furthermore, because there is a playlist for each year, you will be able to see how your musical tastes have evolved over time.

You may see your stats and playlists at any time by visiting the Apple Music Replay website. The 2022 Replay playlist will be available a few weeks after the new year, so keep an eye out for it.