How to see Spotify wrapped

Spotify’s long-awaited ‘Wrapped’ 2021 experience is now available. This is a compilation of the most popular songs and podcasts on the platform in each area, as well as internationally.

And, indeed, each user has their own playlist and ‘Wrapped 2021’ experience, which chronicles how they utilized the site, the music, and artists they listened to during the year.

Features you can find on Spotify Wrapped

Data Stories: Wrapped will continue to use the Stories format. Users will receive fresh data stories that describe their year in audio, ranging from top musicians to genres, podcasts, minutes listened, and so on.

2021: The Movie: Wrapped will match a user’s favorite songs with legendary sequences from a movie about them this year.

Audio Aura: Spotify claims to have collaborated with an aura specialist to create a visual representation of a user’s audio aura based on their top two music moods.

Playing Cards: It is a data-driven interactive game that a user may play and then share with others. This year, Spotify’s Wrapped will present many assertions about a user’s listening preferences, and users will have to determine which are genuine and which are false.

Blend: Spotify’s new Blend function allows users to stream their blended mix and share the results on social media. This is being expanded to Wrapped as well, and users will be able to combine their 2021 playlist with that of another buddy.

Artists and makers’ exclusive video: Wrapped 2021 will also include some special experiences for the most ardent fans. If you’ve been a long-time fan of any musician, Spotify will feature a video congratulating you.

According to Spotify, over 170 artists and producers have made films thanking users for including them in their Wrapped playlist.

If fans have a song by one of the participating artists in their “Your Top Songs 2021” or “Your Artists Revealed” playlists, these thank you videos will display.

Spotify Clips for Podcasts: Spotify is also introducing Spotify Clips for Podcasts, which will allow listeners to see unique thank you notes from some of their favorite podcast presenters by visiting the platform’s website for a participating program.

How you can see Spotify Wrapped?

Launch the Spotify mobile app for Android or iOS.

To access your Wrapped playlist, tap the “Your 2021 Wrapped” banner on the main screen.

If you don’t see it, put “Wrapped” into the search box and you should be able to see it.

Simply click on the banner. Then you’ll be taken to Spotify Wrapped “Story” and then you will be able to watch your customized list of 2021.

