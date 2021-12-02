OnePlus 10 will powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Less than 24 hours after the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was announced, we already have five confirmed manufacturers who will include the new CPU in flagship phones over the next several months. OnePlus is the newest name to join that list, and it’s slated to appear in a device that we predict to be dubbed the OnePlus 10. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed on Weibo, a Chinese social networking site, that the new chipset will be used in the “next-generation” of OnePlus devices. Lau could not confirm the items’ names, but we assume they are the OnePlus 10.

OnePlus 10 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1?

The OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro are largely believed to be the company’s next flagship phones. According to leaks, the handsets will be released in China around the beginning of 2022, followed by the rest of the world in March or April.

Oppo, OnePlus’ sibling brand, also stated that the latest Snapdragon CPU will be included in the Oppo Find X4 series (or whatever the company calls its next flagship device).

Other smartphones that have been announced include the Realme GT 2 Pro, the Xiaomi 12, and a new Motorola Edge handset. That last device is planned to go on sale on December 9, although it is believed to be limited to China only.

About Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm’s newest creation is now accessible, after the launch of its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform at the company’s annual Tech Summit event. This is the new chip we expect to power many high-end phones in 2022 and beyond.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is intended to provide a high-end flagship experience. Many of the new features we’ve discussed are now available for manufacturers to incorporate, although not every phone manufacturer in 2022 will choose to implement all of the following features. As a result, don’t anticipate these functions to be included in your smartphone when you unwrap it in 2022.

Also Read: