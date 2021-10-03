How to see upcoming birthdays on Snapchat

Although Facebook has been chastised for its faulty privacy rules, the social media behemoth does notify users of their friends’ birthdays, which is a saving grace for many. App alerts remind forgetful individuals about the birthdays of people on their friends’ lists. Snapchat users will now be reminded of their friends’ birthdays as well. Birthdays Mini, a new feature on the photo-sharing app, allows users to keep track of their friends’ birthdays. Users may opt to see birthdays based on the date or by zodiac sign by adjusting the settings.

Snap Minis were introduced last year. They are stripped-down versions of third-party apps that reside under Snap’s Chat area. These HTML applications are meant to increase user engagement by allowing them to conduct a variety of extra tasks without leaving the Snap app.

Snapchat will only display the birthdays of individuals who have stated it on their accounts. The birthdays will be included in the Birthdays Mini list, but the firm has said that it would not reveal the person’s birth year or age. Users may also change the app’s settings to conceal them, which prevents individuals on their friend list from seeing their birthdays.

According to Snapchat, “Today we launched Birthdays Mini to make it fun and easy to remember and celebrate your Snapchat friends’ birthdays! You can enjoy personal greetings and birthday messages from your friends — all inside of Snapchat”

How to Use Snapchat’s Birthdays Mini Feature Open Snapchat

Navigate to the conversation of the person you want to add to Birthday Mini.

When the conversation is open, click the rocket icon in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Choose Mini from the drop-down menu at the bottom of the screen.

Birthdays may be found by searching for it and clicking on it.

When Birthdays is used in a chat, it remains in the chat as if it were a message.

“Built by Snap, the Birthdays Mini is available globally starting today (September 8, 2021). You can find the Mini behind the rocket icon in Chat or through the Search bar. For more ways to celebrate your friends, check out our other Minis and Games for fun ways to create shared social experiences together on Snapchat,” according to a blog post by Snap.

Snapchat will show you who has the closest birthday to you. Alternatively, the functionality may be accessible using the app’s search bar. Until now, Snapchat would display an emoji on a user’s feed to signify that a buddy was celebrating their birthday. Lens sharing is another element of the Birthday Mini function, which lets users to unlock unique themed lenses that they may share with their friends. Users may also utilise these lenses in their stories to watch who swipes up to join the mini.