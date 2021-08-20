How to see who viewed your Tiktok

Keeping track of your account’s statistics and data may become important if you often publish content on a video-based social network like TikTok in order to sustain adequate growth and engagement.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to keep track of statistics like which viewers watch your video on TikTok. There used to be a workaround where you could check who had visited your profile and use that information to figure out who was watching your videos.

However, contrary to what some websites claim, TikTok no longer has the function; it was deleted from the app sometime in early 2020 for unexplained reasons. TikTok never acknowledged the feature’s removal or provided an explanation for why it was removed, so we can only guess when and why it was removed.

There are a lot of additional helpful metrics you can utilise to assist maintain a healthy and growing TikTok profile, as well as make modifications as needed to better match your channel’s audience, aside from seeing who saw your profile and videos.

The analytics tool on TikTok will tell you how many times your TikTok material has been seen and how many times it has been viewed. However, it will not tell you who is looking at your material or profile. You may use this function to track your success and expand your TikTok pro account if you have one.

Seeing Video Views

Even if you don’t have access to all of the people who have seen your movie, you can still keep track of how many times it has been viewed. If you want to go viral on TikTok, you’ll need to keep track of your views: while all movies show on the For You tab, TikTok uses a sophisticated algorithm to select which films appear more frequently based on the number of views vs the amount of likes and comments.

You can simply keep track of your video views on your own profile page. Simply follow the steps below: