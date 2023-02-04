How to Set Up an Electric Purifier in Raft

If you’re playing Raft and want to purify your seawater, you’ll want to get yourself an Electric Purifier. This handy machine is powered by a Battery and automatically pulls in salt water, purifying it and filling its tank with fresh water. The good news is that it’s not too difficult to set up. Here’s what you need to know.

First, you’ll need to find the Blueprint: Electric Purifier. This is located in the Plantation area of Tangaroa. Once you’ve got it, you can start crafting the Electric Purifier using the following materials:

4x Titanium Ingots

1x Circuit Boards

5x Springs

20x Plastic

Once you’ve crafted the Electric Purifier, you’ll need to place it next to a seawater source. This is where the salt water will come from. You’ll also need to find a water-level hole for the hose to go through. The Electric Purifier will start pumping water as soon as it’s powered.

The Electric Purifier needs a Battery to function. Once the Battery is placed in the machine, it will start pulling in salt water and filling its tank with fresh water. The Electric Purifier can hold up to 15 cups of Fresh Water in its integrated tank. This is enough to fill three Empty Bottles.

It takes 80 seconds for the Electric Purifier to completely fill its tank. One full Battery is enough to fill the tank 5 times, which means you’ll be able to get 75 charges of fresh water.

One of the great things about the Electric Purifier is that it can be connected to a Water Tank. This means that you can create a more automated Sprinkler system. Once connected, the Electric Purifier will automatically refill the Water Tank, so you’ll only need to swap out the Battery.

One thing to keep in mind is that the Electric Purifier can only pump water eight floors up from the foundation level. So if you’re higher than this, you’ll need to find a different way to get your water.

Finally, you can paint your Electric Purifier any colour you like using a Paint Brush. This is a fun way to personalise your machine and make it stand out.

In conclusion, setting up an Electric Purifier in Raft is a great way to purify your seawater. It’s easy to craft, and once set up, it will automatically pull in salt water and fill its tank with fresh water. You can connect it to a Water Tank for a more automated Sprinkler system, and you can even paint it any colour you like. With one full Battery, you’ll be able to get 75 charges of fresh water, which is enough to last for a while. So if you’re looking for an easy and convenient way to purify your seawater, the Electric Purifier is definitely worth considering.