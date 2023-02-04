How to Use Frigates in Stellaris

Frigates in Stellaris are a specialized ship type that can be incredibly effective in certain situations. With the recent 3.6 update, the game’s ship combat system was reworked, introducing new components, tactics, and the Frigate ship type. These advanced Corvettes are equipped with Torpedo-class weaponry, which can deal significant damage to larger ships like Battleships and Titans. To get the most out of Frigates, players will need to research the Space Torpedoes technology, which is unlocked through the game’s semi-random tech choices or by playing as an Empire with the Militarist Ethic and a Scientist with the Propulsion Expert Trait.

Frigates are best used against larger ships like Cruisers, Battleships, and Titans. They can also be effective against Guardians and crisis fleets that rely on larger ships. To make the most of Frigates, players should equip them with the right weapons, defenses, and auxiliary components. The primary weapon should be Kinetic Torpedoes or Energy Torpedoes, while the secondary weapon should be a shield-piercing weapon for Kinetic Torpedoes or a close-range Kinetic weapon for Energy Torpedoes. In the defensive slot, players should consider the damage types of the enemy they are facing and choose the best defenses accordingly. The auxiliary slot is a good place to equip Afterburners, which allow Frigates to quickly close the distance and bring their Torpedoes to bear.

A suitable Loadout for your Frigates:

Kinetic Torpedoes are the first kind of Torpedoes players will unlock. They are slow-moving missiles that can be shot down by point defense but penetrate shields and deal bonus damage to armor and hull. Energy Torpedoes, on the other hand, ignore point defense, have no travel time, and deal massively increased damage to armor and hull. Players should choose Energy Torpedoes if they expect to face enemy fleets with heavy point defense, as Kinetic Torpedoes can be easily shot down.

In terms of secondary weapons, players may want to choose another shield-piercing weapon like Missiles to increase armor and hull damage for Kinetic Torpedoes. For Energy Torpedoes, it’s better to choose a close-range Kinetic weapon like an Autocannon to quickly destroy shields. The choice of secondary weapon will depend largely on which type of Torpedoes players are using.

In the defensive slot, players should consider the damage types of the enemy they are facing and choose the best defenses accordingly. Afterburners are a great choice in the auxiliary slot, allowing Frigates to quickly close the distance and bring their close-range Torpedoes to bear. This can be especially useful against larger ships, which may have difficulty maneuvering to avoid Frigate fire.

Frigates are a specialized ship type that are best used in the right situation. They are ideal for players who want to take on larger ships, but they are less effective against Corvettes and Destroyers. To get the most out of Frigates, players should research the Space Torpedoes technology, choose the right weapons and defenses, and equip Afterburners in the auxiliary slot. With the right strategy, Frigates can be a powerful addition to any Stellaris fleet.

