This guide will show you how to set up dual monitors on both Windows and Mac.

Windows 10

Connect both monitors to the computer using either an HDMI, VGA, or USB cable, depending on what your monitor uses. Turn both monitors on. Turn on the computer. At the bottom left of the screen, click on the Windows logo and type in “display settings.” Click on Ease of Access display settings and then click on Additional display settings. The numbered boxes indicate the number of monitors you have. Monitor no. 1 will be your main monitor. Click and drag to move them and make sure that they are in the right position in relation to each other. Click on Apply. Scroll down and find the Multiple displays option. If you want your screens to show different things, select the Extend these displays option. If you want to share the same image on both screens, select the Duplicate this display option.

Mac