This guide will show you how to set up dual monitors on both Windows and Mac.
Windows 10
- Connect both monitors to the computer using either an HDMI, VGA, or USB cable, depending on what your monitor uses.
- Turn both monitors on.
- Turn on the computer.
- At the bottom left of the screen, click on the Windows logo and type in “display settings.”
- Click on Ease of Access display settings and then click on Additional display settings.
- The numbered boxes indicate the number of monitors you have. Monitor no. 1 will be your main monitor. Click and drag to move them and make sure that they are in the right position in relation to each other.
- Click on Apply.
- Scroll down and find the Multiple displays option. If you want your screens to show different things, select the Extend these displays option. If you want to share the same image on both screens, select the Duplicate this display option.
Mac
- Connect your second monitor’s USB, HDMI, or VGA port if you have the cable that you need. If you do not, you will need to use a Thunderbolt or USB-C extension. Current Mac models will have USB-C ports. Earlier models will have a Thunderbolt connection.
- Now, you will be able to plug your monitor into your Mac.
- Turn on your monitor and start your computer.
- From the top left, click on the Apple logo and then System Preferences from the drop-down menu.
- Choose Displays from the menu, and then click on the Arrangement tab.
- You will see both monitors shown as rectangles. Click and drag to move them into the position that corresponds with your monitor layout. Your main monitor will have a bar at the top of the rectangle. You additional monitor will not.
- If you want your monitors to display the same thing, click on the check mark to mirror the display. You will now be able to move your mouse and applications across both monitors.