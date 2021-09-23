How to share photo albums on iPhone

Users who wish to share items with their colleagues, friends, and family can utilise Apple’s iCloud service, which has a variety of advantages. One of them is iCloud Photo Sharing: You may use the Photos app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac (or PC) to upload photos to a shared album, which your friends and family can then see, comment on, and even contribute to.
Here’s how to create, browse, and edit shared picture albums on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or PC once you’ve set up iCloud Photo Sharing.
How to enable iCloud Photo Sharing
You can create and share albums with other individuals who have an iCloud account if you activate iCloud Photo Sharing. After you’ve enabled sharing, you may be invited to share someone else’s album.
- On your iPhone or iPad, open the Settings app.
- Scroll down to Photos and hit it.
- On the Shared Albums switch, turn it on.
Here is how to view shared photo albums on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and PC
When you visit the Shared area in Photos for iPhone and iPad, you’ll be brought to your activity feed for shared albums, which shows what’s been contributed and what’s been discussed.
- On your iPhone or iPad, go to Photos.
- Select the Albums tab from the drop-down menu.
- To browse shared albums, scroll down until you find the Shared Albums category and press See All.
Here is how to create a shared photo album
You may build a shared photo album on iCloud and invite your friends and family to access it if you wish to share images with them. You’ll need to include the contact information your recipients use for their iCloud account in order for them to view these photos properly; this may differ from their usual contact information, so double-check if you’re unsure.
- On your iPhone or iPad, open the Photos app.
- Scroll down to Shared Albums and hit See All from the albums tab.
- In the top right corner, tap Edit.
- In the top left corner, tap the Add button. It resembles a plus sign (+).
- Next, give your album a name.
- Tap Create after adding the persons you wish to share the album with.
- Select the newly formed Shared Photo Album by tapping on it.
- In the album tray, press the Add button. It resembles a plus sign (+).
- Tap Done in the top right corner after selecting the images you wish to upload.
- If desired, add a remark and then hit Post.
- Steps 7 through 10 can be repeated whenever you wish to add a new photo or video.