How to share photo albums on iPhone

Users who wish to share items with their colleagues, friends, and family can utilise Apple’s iCloud service, which has a variety of advantages. One of them is iCloud Photo Sharing: You may use the Photos app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac (or PC) to upload photos to a shared album, which your friends and family can then see, comment on, and even contribute to.

Here’s how to create, browse, and edit shared picture albums on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or PC once you’ve set up iCloud Photo Sharing.

How to enable iCloud Photo Sharing

You can create and share albums with other individuals who have an iCloud account if you activate iCloud Photo Sharing. After you’ve enabled sharing, you may be invited to share someone else’s album.

On your iPhone or iPad, open the Settings app.

Scroll down to Photos and hit it.

On the Shared Albums switch, turn it on.

Here is how to view shared photo albums on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and PC

When you visit the Shared area in Photos for iPhone and iPad, you’ll be brought to your activity feed for shared albums, which shows what’s been contributed and what’s been discussed.

On your iPhone or iPad, go to Photos.

Select the Albums tab from the drop-down menu.

To browse shared albums, scroll down until you find the Shared Albums category and press See All.

Here is how to create a shared photo album

You may build a shared photo album on iCloud and invite your friends and family to access it if you wish to share images with them. You’ll need to include the contact information your recipients use for their iCloud account in order for them to view these photos properly; this may differ from their usual contact information, so double-check if you’re unsure.