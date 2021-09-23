Top 6 best 32-inch LED TVs to consider buying right now

We all want a sleek and stylish TV set for our bedroom. A 32-inch LED TV set can be an ideal choice for your bedroom. With the advancement in technology, a large number of TV sets are now available in the market. There are plenty of brands manufacturing TVs nowadays. However, before choosing the right TV set, you must consider several options to know which model is the best one in your budget.

If you are looking to buy a 32 inch LED TV then you must check below for a list of the top 6 best 32-inch LED TVs in India right now.

Sony Bravia W830

Price: INR 33,000

This 32-inch LED TV comes with an HD Ready resolution of 1366 x 768. It features an X-Reality Pro that improves the picture quality further with extra detail and better clarity. This smart TV is equipped with the Android TV UI. The Android TV UI allows users to download more than 5,000 apps from Google Play Store. You can also enjoy popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLiv, Hungama, and likewise. It also features a voice-enabled Google Assistant that allows you to connect your TV set with other smart devices. Moreover, the Chromecast allows you to watch various content on the TV, directly from your smartphone. The X-Protection Pro safeguards your TV set from all sorts of dust and humidity. It supports different HDR formats such as HDR10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma.

Specifications:

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768)

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports

Sound: 20 Watts Dolby Audio

Smart TV: Yes

Warranty: 1-year manufacturer’s warranty from the date of purchase

Samsung T4340

Price: INR 18,500

Comprising of Samsung’s Tizen UI, this 32-inch LED TV by Samsung gets an HD Ready (1366 x 768) resolution with HDR support. Various other features make the picture quality more defined as well as vibrant. The PurColor feature offers an immersive viewing experience by making the picture quality equally bright and classy for a wide range of colors. The Ultra Clean View improves the minute details present in the image and also offers pictures with lesser distortion. The Contrast Enhancer adjusts the contrast to produce images with greater depth. Moreover, you can use this TV as your personal computer by mirroring your laptop. Thus, you can now do all your office work with this TV set. You can also convert this TV into a virtual music system.

Specifications:

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768)

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port

Sound: 20 Watts Dolby Digital Plus

Smart TV: Yes

Warranty: 1-year comprehensive warranty along with a 1-year additional warranty on the panel

Sony W67G

Price: INR 47,000

If you are focusing more on the picture quality than on the smart features of your TV, then Sony W67G can be your ideal option. Unlike other 32-inch LED TVs, this model comes with a full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution. The X-Reality Pro offers a more refined picture quality as well as a clearer sound quality. It also supports HDR that maintains the high image quality during the darkest and the brightest scenes of your favorite TV shows. The TV is further equipped with the ClearAudio+ feature to produce more enhanced sound quality with greater clarity and balance. The Smart Plug and Play allows the users to share videos, photos, and music from a smartphone or USB device to the TV set. Though this TV does not support Android TV UI, you can still enjoy different OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and YouTube. The X-Protection Pro protects your TV set from dust, lightning, humidity, and unstable electricity.

Specification:

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Refresh rate: 50 Hz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports

Sound: 20 Watts built-in woofer

Smart TV: Yes

Warranty: 1-year comprehensive manufacturer’s warranty

Mi Horizon Edition 4A

Price: INR 17,500

This 32-inch LED TV by Mi comprises Xiaomi’s PatchWall UI as well as Android 9.0 UI. It comes with an interesting data saver feature that allows you to save data while performing smart functions. It gets an HD Ready (1366 x 768) resolution. It offers a 178-degree wide viewing angle for a better viewing experience. It supports more than 5,000 apps including all the major streaming platforms. Other important features include Google Chromecast, Google Assistant, Mi Quick Wake, Kids mode with parental lock, and smart curation.

Specification:

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768)

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports

Sound: 20 watts with DTS-HD audio

Smart TV: Yes

Warranty: 1-year warranty on TV along with 2-years warranty on panel

Haier LE32B9000

Price: INR 15,000

This 32-inch LED Haier TV comes with an HD Ready resolution (1366 x 768 pixels). It is equipped with a 3D Comb Filter, USB Video Viewer, Noise Reduction feature, Automatic Volume Control, USB Music Player, and Auto Volume Leveler.

Specification:

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768)

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports

Sound: 16 Watts

Smart TV: No

Warranty: 1-year manufacturer’s warranty

OnePlus 32Y1

Price: INR 19,000

This 32-inch LED TV by OnePlus uses the Android TV UI. This allows the users to download different apps from the Google Play Store. It supports all the streaming platforms thus; you can enjoy all your favorite TV shows. The DCI-P3 93% offers more realistic visuals.

Specification:

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768)

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports

Sound: 20 Watts Dolby Audio

Smart TV: Yes

Warranty: 1-year comprehensive warranty along with a 1-year additional warranty on the panel

