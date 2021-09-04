How to share WIFI password from Mac to iPhone

When Apple released the iOS 11 platform, it also included a new function called Share Your WiFi. This feature allows you to share your WiFi network password with another user of an iOS 11 or later smartphone, as well as a Mac running macOS High Sierra or later. Continue reading to find out how to send a WiFi password from your Mac to your iPhone or vice versa.

The Share Your WiFi feature, like many other iOS features, is only functional if the following conditions are met:

WiFi and Bluetooth must be turned on on both devices.

On both devices, the Personal Hotspot feature must be off.

Both devices must be within Bluetooth and WiFi range of each other.

Your Apple ID must be preserved in the Contacts app on the other device.

This password sharing function is only available on devices running macOS High Sierra or later, as well as iOS 11 or later.

Check to determine which version your device is running on before proceeding to the real WiFi password exchange.

Simply follow these procedures to determine your Mac’s current version:

Select System Preferences from the Apple menu.

Then choose Software Update.

If an update is available, select Update Now and follow the onscreen steps to install the most recent software update for your Mac.

If the Software Update message says that your Mac is up to date, then macOS and all of its apps are already running on the latest version. Thus, WiFi Password sharing should be working as intended.

Follow these procedures to verify and examine the current software version of your iPhone or iPad:

From the Home screen, choose Settings.

Select General.

Then select About. A new screen will appear, displaying the current software version of your iPhone or iPad.

Alternatively, go to Settings-> General-> Software Update to see if there are any updates available. If an update is available, read and study the information before continuing with the rest of the onscreen steps to upgrade your iOS device.

Remember to reboot your device after each update to ensure that any new system modifications are applied correctly and to refresh its memory and operating system.

After you’ve met all of the aforementioned conditions, you may start sharing your WiFi password. The following is how it works:

Ensure your device (Mac) is open and connected to the WiFi network if you’re the one sharing the WiFi password. Make certain that both Bluetooth and WiFi are turned on.

Select the WiFi network on the other person’s device (iPhone) or the device to which you wish to connect.

When asked with a confirmation message, press the option to Share Password on your device (Mac).

Finally, press the Done button.

You can touch on someone’s WiFi-connected device without inputting the network password if the WiFi password sharing functionality is activated. You’ll be connected to the Internet after that.