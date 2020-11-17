How to share your ETA in the Apple Maps app on your iPhone

ETA stands for “estimated time of arrival,” and tracks when you’re expected to arrive at your destination.

Now easily share your ETA in the Apple Maps app on your iPhone, with a single tap on the “Share ETA” button, which appears once you start navigating.

It’s the wonder of apple maps that will let you share your ETA with anyone in your contacts list. You can now let family and friends track your progress in real time.

ETA stands for an estimated time of arrival. There is a feature present in your Apple Maps that will give your friends and family a real-time window into your route and location. After the new update of iOS 13, we will suggest you leave on time for the movie, cause with the ETA feature, you’re ‘was stuck in traffic’ excuse won’t work.

The one you send your ETA to will be able to view where your iPhone is and track you along your route via Apple Maps. Though one must note that the ETA feature is just available for iPhones with iOS 13 software updates. Which further means, phones having iOS 12 or below that will not be able to use the estimated time of arrival feature.

Here is how to share your ETA in Apple Maps-