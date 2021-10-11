How to shoot macro photos on other iphone devices apart from iphone 13

With Macro mode turned on, you can capture photos or videos of things as near as 2cm away from your iPhone’s camera lens, which means you can now photograph flowers, textures, insects, or pretty much anything small or close up with exact focus, rich detail, and no blurring.

On the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, here’s how to use the Macro mode function. Remember that Macro mode is only available on these devices and isn’t available on the iPhone 13 mini or iPhone 13.