How To Solve “A Bird In The Hand” Ruins Puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is a video game that allows players to explore the magical world of Harry Potter in a fun and exciting way. The game is filled with a wide variety of quests, including side quests that allow players to learn more about the game’s characters and world. One such side quest involves helping Poppy Sweeting rescue endangered magical creatures. However, in order to complete one of the quests in her storyline, players must first solve a challenging puzzle.

Objectives of the Quest:

The “A Bird in the Hand” quest requires players to help Poppy locate a group of Snidgets, which are bird-like creatures thought to be extinct. To do this, players must navigate through ruins and fight off poachers. However, before they can enter the ruins, they must solve a puzzle that involves a Moonstone and two pillars.

The puzzle may seem daunting at first, but it becomes easier once players understand what needs to be done. The first step is to locate the Moonstone, which is located on a pedestal in the center of the puzzle area. Once players have the Moonstone, they must use the Accio spell to move the two pillars into specific slots. The glowing symbols on the door indicate which slots the pillars must be placed in.

Steps to Complete the Quest:

The first step is to move the left pillar into the slot with the symbol of a star. This will cause a beam of light to shoot out of the Moonstone and hit the pillar. Next, players must move the right pillar into the slot with the symbol of a crescent moon. This will cause another beam of light to shoot out of the Moonstone and hit the pillar.

Once the pillars are correctly placed, the door will open, and players can continue with the quest. However, players must be careful when navigating through the ruins, as there are poachers in the area. These poachers can be defeated using spells such as Confringo and Incendio. Players can also use the Flipendo spell to knock poachers off their feet, giving them an opportunity to strike.

In addition to helping Poppy rescue Snidgets, players can also participate in other animal-rescuing adventures throughout the game. These quests provide a wholesome and enjoyable experience for players looking to delve deeper into the game’s world. They also offer a unique opportunity to learn more about the magical creatures that inhabit the world of Harry Potter.

In conclusion, solving the “A Bird in the Hand” puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy may seem daunting at first, but it becomes easier once players understand what needs to be done. By using the Accio spell to move the pillars into specific slots and defeating the poachers in the ruins, players can help Poppy rescue the Snidgets and continue with the quest. The game’s animal-rescuing adventures provide a wholesome and enjoyable experience for players looking to explore the world of Harry Potter in new and exciting ways. Overall, Hogwarts Legacy is a game that offers a fun and immersive gaming experience that is sure to delight Harry Potter fans of all ages.