How To Earn Money Quickly in Hogwarts Legacy

Galleons are the currency used in Hogwarts Legacy to buy gear, potion ingredients, and spellcrafts. In the early stages of the game, Galleons can be difficult to come by, making it challenging to progress. But, with the right strategies, you can earn Galleons quickly and easily. Let’s explore some of the best ways to earn Galleons in Hogwarts Legacy.

Sell Equipment:

One of the most effective ways to earn Galleons in Hogwarts Legacy is by selling gear items. As you progress in the game, you will come across chests and defeated enemies that contain gear items. You can sell these items to vendors in the game for Galleons. Although players have limited gear slots, they can increase their inventory by completing the Merlin Trials. Selling gear consistently throughout the game can provide players with a steady stream of Galleons.

Rescue Beasts:

Another method to earn Galleons is by rescuing beasts throughout the lands of Hogwarts. Players can catch these animals and take them to the Room of Requirement to provide crafting materials or sell them to the Brood and Peck in Hogsmeade. Deek the House elf will give players the task of rescuing these creatures to stop other witches and wizards from capturing and harming them. Players can also breed these animals to create baby versions of them and sell them for more Galleons.

Explore the World of Hogwarts:

Players can also explore the world of Hogwarts Legacy to find treasure chests with eyes on the front. With the Disillusionment Charm, players can sneak up on these chests to earn a decent sum of Galleons. Although this method may become less efficient as players progress in the game, it can still be a good way to earn bonus Galleons when passing by.

Finish Side Quests:

Side quests in Hogwarts Legacy can be a great way to earn Galleons. These quests are often quick and easy to complete, and they reward players with Galleons upon completion. Players should keep an eye out for these quests and prioritize completing them whenever possible.

Participate in Wizarding Challenges:

Wizarding challenges are a multiplayer activity in Hogwarts Legacy where players team up to defeat enemies and earn rewards. Completing these challenges can earn players a lot of galleons.Players should join these challenges whenever possible to earn Galleons and other valuable rewards.

Sell Potion Ingredients:

Players can also earn Galleons by selling potion ingredients. Potion ingredients can be acquired through exploring the world of Hogwarts, looting chests, and defeating enemies. These ingredients can be sold to vendors in the game for Galleons. Players should keep an eye out for rare ingredients that can fetch a higher price.

In conclusion, earning Galleons in Hogwarts Legacy is essential to progress in the game. Players can earn Galleons quickly and easily by selling gear items, rescuing beasts, exploring for treasure chests with eyes on the front, completing side quests, participating in wizarding challenges, and selling potion ingredients. By utilizing these methods, players can accumulate the necessary funds to purchase gear, potion ingredients, and spellcrafts, allowing them to progress in the game. Remember, the magical world of Hogwarts is waiting for you, so don’t let financial constraints hold you back from experiencing the adventure of a lifetime.