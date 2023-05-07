How To Solve the Door Puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is an exciting game that offers a plethora of challenges for players to solve. Among the most challenging are the door puzzles, which require a bit of arithmancy, or “maths magic,” to solve. Fortunately, these puzzles are not as difficult as they may seem at first glance.

To solve the Hogwarts Legacy door puzzles, you simply need to number the creatures around the door from 0-9, starting from left to right. Once you have done this, you can answer the two sums on the door by putting the missing value on the mechanisms you can interact with. The unlocking charm Alohomora won’t work on these puzzle doors, as they require a different approach altogether.

If you’d prefer to figure out the solutions for yourself, you can find the key to these answers on a cipher hidden in a specific location in Hogwarts. This easily-missed paper scrap explains how the doors and their symbols work, but the game never leads you to it. To find the cipher page, you need to follow a specific set of instructions.

First, fast travel to the Divination Classroom Floo Flame, which is located within the Library Annex. From there, turn around and head back through the door behind you and along the wooden walkway. When you reach a junction, take the right turn and continue until you see a small landing with a chalkboard next to a puzzle door. To the right of the chalkboard, you’ll see a blue box. Search it, and you’ll find the cipher page.

The code itself explains that each of the magical beasts around the outside of the puzzle doors in Hogwarts Legacy has a numerical value. It seems to correlate to the number of legs or other appendages that creature has, although numbers 6 and 7 can be a bit confusing. Essentially, all you need to do is count around the edge of the door to give each symbol a value, starting from zero.

Once you have numbered the creatures, you can open the puzzle doors by solving the numerical puzzles that appear. To do this, interact with the door to “reveal” the puzzle, which will show you two triangle patterns that spell out an equation. You need the three outside “numbers” to add up to the inner number, and it just so happens that some numbers are represented by beasts instead.

Overall, the Hogwarts Legacy door puzzles may seem daunting at first, but with a bit of practice, they become quite manageable. The key is to remember that each symbol on the door corresponds to a specific number, and that the solution to the puzzle can be found by adding up the appropriate numbers. If you’d prefer not to search for the cipher page, you can always count the creatures around the edge of the door to determine their numerical values.

