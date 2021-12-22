How to stop ads on android phone

Pop-up advertising are a widespread problem on today’s mobile devices, independent of operating system. The problem is almost always caused by the apps you have loaded on your device. We’re here to assist you if you’re wondering how to get rid of pop-up advertising on your Android phone.

There are a few indicators that you’re dealing with a malicious pop-up. If one or more of these apply, the pop-up could be more than just an advertisement.

It claims that you have won a large sum of money in the lottery. And you’re the one who has never bought a lotto ticket in their lives.

It poses as a representative of government agencies. It’s not their style, especially if you’re ‘found’ downloading or watching NSFW material.

It’s littered with typos, exclamation points, strange symbols, and unprofessional artwork. If your Android’s random advertising appear like this, update your browser settings and protect yourself with strong antivirus software.

How do I get rid of pop-up advertising on my Android phone?

To get rid of pop-up adverts in the Chrome mobile browser, follow these steps:

Launch the Chrome browser. Tap the three dots in the upper right corner, then Settings.

In Chrome, go to Site Settings and scroll down.

Turn off pop-ups and redirects in the Pop-ups and Redirects tab.

Return to the Site Settings menu. Turn off ads by tapping Ads.

Pop-ups were first used by third-party organisations to take advantage of websites at the advent of online advertising. You may have gone looking for a chocolate cookie recipe and been inundated with You-Are-The-Winner pop-ups.

The number of pop-ups started to decline as web browsers and users learnt to detect and block irritating adverts. That is, until marketers found their lead generation potential.

Adware is a sort of harmful software that relentlessly displays advertisements to you. It infiltrates your phone system and inundates any ad-serving website with an endless stream of pop-ups. Worse, it can keep showing you advertising even if you aren’t using a browser. It’s infuriating to have random adverts pop up on your phone screen, but you can avoid it by setting your choices and cookie preferences. When you click the Don’t show this again option on a trustworthy website, they usually heed to their clients and hide it permanently.

The true difficulty begins when pop-ups appear out of nowhere on your Android home screen, and the messages you read give you the chills. If this is the case, you should install a reliable antivirus on your Android phone.