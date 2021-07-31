How to take a screenshot on Windows 10

Whether you need to take a lot of screenshots for work purposes, or if you simply need to use it once in a while to share some funny memes or important information with friends and family, taking a screenshot is a vital Windows 10 skill. Here is a guide on how to do so.

Step 1: Identify your Print Screen key. This will usually be somewhere around the top right section of your keyboard, with the worst “Print Screen” on it. On some keyboards, it may be abbreviated, like “PrtSc” or it may be the secondary function of a key, in which case you might need to use the “Fn” key of your keyboard to utilise it.

Step 2:Press on the Print Screen key. This will immediately take a screenshot of your entire display (this also includes any extended desktops that you might have kept open). The screenshot is included in your clipboard and will allow you to paste it elsewhere. The screenshot is also automatically saved to your Screenshots folder.

Step 3:If you want to capture only your active window, press on Alt + Print Screen instead. This will take a screenshot of nothing more than the active window. This essentially means that if you have got several windows open, be sure to choose the particular window you want to capture to make it active. Just like with the full-screen screenshot, this is included in your clipboard and will be automatically saved to your Screenshots folder.

Step 4: Once you have taken a screenshot, that screenshot will be added to your clipboard, which will allow you to paste it very quickly into some applications. You can also paste it into an image editor, such as Paint 3D, to edit and save it. Alternatively, you can share it with either a friend or colleague by pasting the image into something like a chat or an email.