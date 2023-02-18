According to rumours, as part of a secret non-competition deal, Google pays Apple a portion of Chrome Search revenue

According to reports, Google purportedly entered into a non-compete agreement with Apple in which it pays a percentage of all search income generated by Chrome for iOS. Google has reportedly been giving Apple a share of search income that is produced by Chrome users on iOS in exchange for being the default search provider in Safari and other perks, according to a person who talked to The Register and claimed to be acquainted with the situation.

The U.S. Justice Department and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), who are reportedly investigating the covert search income-sharing agreement, continue to investigate the connection between Apple and Google.

Google is allegedly paying apple

The current information that Google is allegedly paying Apple for searches made in Chrome for iOS as part of a search revenue-sharing contract is a new development. Google reportedly pays Apple over $15 billion yearly to guarantee that its search engine remains the default choice on Apple devices. Just a tiny number of persons are claimed to be fully aware of the income-sharing arrangement. Redacted information from CMA reports includes the sum Google will pay Apple as well as the overall conditions of the agreement.

Apple doesn’t offer consumers who want to utilize Google Search inside of Google Chrome for iOS any clear benefits. The CMA is worried that the payments are intended to deter Apple from launching a search engine to challenge Google, as doing so would have a significant impact on Google’s economic model.

The firms are requesting to dismiss the case

An antitrust action that was filed on December 27, 2021, in San Francisco made the first public mention of the deal. According to the complaint’s updated PDF from March 2022, Apple was compensated for the revenues it would have earned if it had competed with Google, less the difficulties and expenses of actually doing so: 20. Because more than half of Google’s search business was conducted through Apple devices, Apple was a major potential threat to Google, and that threat was designated by Google as “Code Red.”

21. Google paid billions of dollars to Apple and agreed to share its profits with Apple to eliminate the threat and fear of Apple as a competitor.

22. Google viewed the aspect of Apple as a potential competitor to “Code Red.”

23. If Apple had become a competitor in the search business, Google would have lost half of its business.

Due to a lack of evidence supporting a horizontal agreement between the two businesses, Apple and Google are requesting that the case be dismissed. Nevertheless, the CMA’s research now appears to support the existence of such an arrangement.

According to The Register, this may be the reason Apple has been hesitant to provide a competing search engine or advance Safari to the point where it can effectively compete with Chrome on macOS. Google would also be discouraged from pressuring Apple to approve an iOS version of Chrome that does not use WebKit.

As a result, preserving each other’s supremacy is advantageous for both Apple and Google. According to U.S. antitrust regulations, this market segmentation is “per se illegal,” and if more information becomes available, it’s sure to face criticism.