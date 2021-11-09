Log In Register
How to track flight on imessage

Khushi Sethi
MobileTech

Apple is not just a brand build on hype but on its out – of – the box technology and services it provides to its usersTaking flights can be anuisance if you need to keep logging in the website or taking your printed tickets in and out of the luggage just to check the flight timeWhat could be worseThe flights can turn into horror if you reach airport and come to know that your flight is delayed by hoursSpending time on the cold metal chairs of airpor is surely no likelyThusthe question arises “How can we avoid such a situation?” Answer is simpleAre you an iPhone userIff yesthen you need nothing else than your Apple device and its messaging app.

Lets check out the super easy steps to learn how to track flight on imessage.

It is important to know that using this particular featureyou can:
• Know planes current status with a mapyou can zoom in and out.
• Know your flight Number
• Know the current status
• Know the terminal departure
• Know the arrival gates
• Know the timings of estimated arrival
• Know the timings of departure
• Know the delaysif any

Howeverit is important to know that imessages would inform you about the flights scheduled for the present 24 hoursThis means that you cannot look into flights for future.

Moving forward to the steps:

There are two methods to track flights depending on the type of the device you are using to track.

METHOD– 1
How to track flights with iPhone / iPad

Step1

Navigate to your Messsages app and search for a contact where the flight information has been shared.

Step2

Nextyou need to put in the Name of the Airline and the Number of FlightIt can be noted that you do not need  full name of airline everytimeEven an abbreviation would do the job well.

Step3 Once you put in the Flight number and airline nameTap it.

Step4 Select the “Preview Flight” toggle.

And boom……all your flight information flashes before your eyes to check and assure you of every upcoming detail of your journey.

METHOD2
How to track flights using MacBook

Step1

Go to your Messaging app and look for a contact who has shared the flight information with you.

Step2

After thatyou must provide the airline’s name and flight numberIt should be noted that you do not always require the whole name of the airlineEven a short abbreviation would suffice.

Step3

Tap it once you’ve entered the flight number and airline name.

Step– 4

Lastly all you need to do is click on the link.

In a flashall the information you need for your flight will be before your eyes.

