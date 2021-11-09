Apple is not just a brand build on hype but on its out – of – the box technology and services it provides to its users. Taking flights can be anuisance if you need to keep logging in the website or taking your printed tickets in and out of the luggage just to check the flight time. What could be worse? The flights can turn into horror if you reach airport and come to know that your flight is delayed by hours. Spending time on the cold metal chairs of airpor is surely no likely. Thus, the question arises “How can we avoid such a situation?” Answer is simple. Are you an iPhone user? Iff yes, then you need nothing else than your Apple device and its messaging app.

Let’s check out the super easy steps to learn how to track flight on imessage.

It is important to know that using this particular feature, you can:

• Know plane’s current status with a map, you can zoom in and out.

• Know your flight Number

• Know the current status

• Know the terminal departure

• Know the arrival gates

• Know the timings of estimated arrival

• Know the timings of departure

• Know the delays, if any

However, it is important to know that imessages would inform you about the flights scheduled for the present 24 hours. This means that you cannot look into flights for future.

Moving forward to the steps:

There are two methods to track flights depending on the type of the device you are using to track.

METHOD– 1

How to track flights with iPhone / iPad

Step–1

Navigate to your Messsages app and search for a contact where the flight information has been shared.

Step–2

Next, you need to put in the Name of the Airline and the Number of Flight. It can be noted that you do not need full name of airline everytime. Even an abbreviation would do the job well.

Step–3 Once you put in the Flight number and airline name, Tap it.

Step–4 Select the “Preview Flight” toggle.

And boom……all your flight information flashes before your eyes to check and assure you of every upcoming detail of your journey.

METHOD–2

How to track flights using MacBook

Step–1

Go to your Messaging app and look for a contact who has shared the flight information with you.

Step–2

After that, you must provide the airline’s name and flight number. It should be noted that you do not always require the whole name of the airline. Even a short abbreviation would suffice.

Step–3

Tap it once you’ve entered the flight number and airline name.

Step– 4

Lastly all you need to do is click on the link.

In a flash, all the information you need for your flight will be before your eyes.