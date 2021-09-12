How to transfer Apple cash to bank

Apple Cash is a feature of Apple Pay that resides in Apple’s Messages app and allows users to give, receive, and request money from one another.

All of the money you get through Apple Cash is stored on a virtual card in Wallet, Apple’s programme for storing credit cards, debit cards, loyalty cards, boarding passes, tickets, and other items.

In the Messages app, you may give, receive, and request money using Apple Cash. You may also ask Siri to pay someone in your contact list. When sending money, your Apple Cash card could be used by default, however if the amount is greater than the balance on your Apple Cash card, you may modify this to use your debit card instead, or a combination of both. You have the option to cancel a payment if the recipient does not accept it.

When you receive money with Apple Cash, it is instantly placed onto your Apple Cash card in Wallet, which you can then deposit to your bank account, use as any other card for Apple Pay transactions, or pay someone with Apple Cash.

You’ll have seven days to accept the money you’ve been provided the first time you utilise Apple Cash. Payments are automatically enrolled if you agree the terms and conditions, however you can alter this to manual.

Apple Cash is becoming more popular as Apple integrates it into more of its own services. However, because Apple Cash is a newer form of payment than regular cash, shops may not take it as readily as they would traditional cash.

If you’ve recently received Apple Cash and are wondering how to convert it to real money, follow these simple steps.

There are 2 methods for transferring Apple Cash to a bank, both of which are reasonably fast to do. You may transfer money via a bank transfer using your Apple Cash card, and the funds will be sent within three days.

Alternatively, you may send money in 30 minutes using Instant Transfer with an approved Visa debit card.

You must first set up a card in your Apple Wallet before proceeding with either of these options. Make sure it’s the bank you want to send your Apple Cash to, then choose the option that works best for you.

Send Apple Cash to Your Bank Via Bank Transfer

Open the Wallet app, then press the Apple Cash card in the top-right corner and select More.

Select Next after tapping Transfer to Bank and entering your amount.

1–3 Business Days should be selected and confirmed using Face ID, Touch ID, or a password.

Your money ought to be in within the three-business-day timeframe.

Send Apple Cash to Your Bank Via Instant Transfer

Open the Wallet app, then press the Apple Cash card in the top-right corner and select More.

Select Next after tapping Transfer to Bank and entering your amount.

Select Instant Transfer from the menu.

Select the Visa card to which you’d want to send Apple Cash.

Within 30 minutes, your money should be deposited into the Visa card you specified.