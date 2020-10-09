How to Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone smoothly?

Does your old junk android phone stop work recently? So, are you thinking of purchasing a brand new iPhone to make people awe-struck? If you have just recently moved from android to iOS and searching for ways to move WhatsApp message history, this article is for you!

However, there is a way to migrate WhatsApp chats from android to iOS, which is the “Backuptrans Android WhatsApp to iPhone Transfer”. Okay, looking for other various methods of transferring chats? Let us dig in right to the article!

Method 1: In a single click transfer WhatsApp messages from Android to iPhone:

The simplest and hassle-free migration of WhatsApp chats from android to iPhone can effectively be done by Backuptrans – WhatsApp transfer. Let’s check out the step-by-step method of transferring:

Download and run the Backuptrans app on your Windows or Mac OS. Thereafter, opt for the ‘WhatsApp Transfer’ option from the home page. Make sure to connect both the devices to that PC. Well, opt for the ‘WhatsApp feature’ from the sidebar menu and select ‘Transfer WhatsApp Messages’ from those given options. Now, this application will spontaneously recognize both the devices which are connected. Then it will identify them as either destination or origin. You can hit the ‘Flip’ button if you see any wrong placement. Now, hit the ‘Start’ button after ensuring the iPhone as your destination device. This will quickly migrate WhatsApp messages from android to iOS. The existing information will automatically be deleted if you have been utilizing WhatsApp on iPhone formerly. The migration of WhatsApp chats will be executed within minimum time. You will get a notification exhibiting the successful completion of the chat transfer process. Now you can securely take out your devices.

Method 2: Transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone through email chat:

Well, if you are unable to migrate directly WhatsApp chats by tracking its backup from Android to iPhone, you can count on this email transfer procedure. WhatsApp helps us to mail directly to any dedicated contact person. Therefore, you can efficiently mail any chosen messages to yourself and without any hassle keep their backup.

Okay, this is how you can migrate WhatsApp chats from android to iPhone:

Open WhatsApp messenger and tap into any conversation that you are willing to save. Now touch ‘More’ option on the right corner of the top and select ‘Email conversation’. WhatsApp will ask you to incorporate or eliminate the combined media files. If email servers possess a maximum of 20 MB as their usual limit, it is advisable to remove it.

Now a Gmail compose interface will quickly open that possesses a text file containing WhatsApp chats. Now make sure to enter your valid email id or you can also save it as drafts.

Now, you can hassle-freely access your Gmail account on your iPhone. You can download those chats and have a look at them accordingly.

Conclusion:

Here we have illustrated two major methods of transferring WhatsApp chats from android to iPhone. There are also other methods of accomplishing this procedure, but we have opted for these two as we think these are the best methods! Like this article? Kindly inform us, if any query regarding this persists!