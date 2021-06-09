How to turn off Amber alerts

Amber alerts are known to be important notifications that are sent to you by the government to alert you of missing persons in your area. By default, your phone will also alert you to them. However, some people find the constant notifications very irritating, so here is a guide on how to turn them off on your iPhone or Android device, if you want to.

But before we proceed any further, you are strongly advised to not turn off Amber alerts. Amber alerts notify you of child abductions in your area and can be life-saving, especially if you have seen something that can potentially help an investigation, or even if you simply want to keep your friends and family out of danger.

Despite the advantages and importance of amber alerts, some may still want to turn them off on their iPhone or Android device, either because they really do not want to see such notifications, or because they have multiple smartphones and want to avoid getting the same alert on both.

Turning off amber alerts on an iPhone

On your iPhone, go to the Settings menu, and choose Notifications.

At the bottom of the menu, there will be an option for Government Alerts. Keep in mind that if you are unable to see this, Amber alerts might not even exist in your country. If that is the case, you do not need to turn them off.

Here, you can use the toggle to switch Amber alerts on and off, and can also control Emergency and Public Service alerts, which are different levels of warning.

Turning off amber alerts on an Android device

Android phones from different brands have slightly different ways of finding Amber alerts in the menu, but most of them have a reliable way to toggle them in the text messaging app.

Go to your text messages app (they have different names on different Android mobile devices). On the main menu (where you can view all your messages), press the options button, which is shown as the three vertical dots in the top left corner of your phone screen.