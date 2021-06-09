How to turn off Amber alerts

Amber alerts are known to be important notifications that are sent to you by the government to alert you of missing persons in your area. By default, your phone will also alert you to them. However, some people find the constant notifications very irritating, so here is a guide on how to turn them off on your iPhone or Android device, if you want to.
But before we proceed any further, you are strongly advised to not turn off Amber alerts. Amber alerts notify you of child abductions in your area and can be life-saving, especially if you have seen something that can potentially help an investigation, or even if you simply want to keep your friends and family out of danger.
Despite the advantages and importance of amber alerts, some may still want to turn them off on their iPhone or Android device, either because they really do not want to see such notifications, or because they have multiple smartphones and want to avoid getting the same alert on both.
Turning off amber alerts on an iPhone
On your iPhone, go to the Settings menu, and choose Notifications.
At the bottom of the menu, there will be an option for Government Alerts. Keep in mind that if you are unable to see this, Amber alerts might not even exist in your country. If that is the case, you do not need to turn them off.
Here, tap on Settings, and then Wireless Alerts. It might be called something different, such as Emergency Alerts, depending on the phone brand you use.
On some phones, you will see an option here for Amber alerts which you can change. Other phones will require you to press another options button in the top left corner, and tap on Settings from here to be able to see the Amber alerts notification.