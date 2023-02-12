How to Unlock Owl Post in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is an action role-playing video game set in the magical world of Harry Potter. As a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, players embark on a journey filled with adventure and magic, discovering new spells, completing quests, and meeting new characters along the way.

One of the features in the game that players will come across is the Owl Post. Owl Posts are letters sent by various characters within the game, including friends and professors, that contain requests or updates. The Owl Post feature is an integral part of the game, as it allows players to stay up-to-date on what is happening at Hogwarts and what they need to do next.

When the Owl Post unlocks in the story:

To unlock the Owl Post feature, players will need to advance further in the main storyline. After defeating the troll in the first Hogsmeade mission with either Natty or Sebastian, players will be introduced to the Owl Post functionality. The first person to send an Owl Post will be Professor Fig, who will prompt players to open the Owl Post by clicking the left control stick, or L3 on PS4 and PS5.

The Owl Post section can be found in the Field Guide, located between quests and settings. Players can access the Owl Posts by tabbing over to the Owl Post section, which will contain all the letters they have received. The game will also notify players whenever they receive a new letter, so they don’t have to worry about constantly checking their Owl Post.

Reading letters in the Owl Post section may not be as exciting as receiving an actual letter from one of the iconic Harry Potter owls, but it is still a unique feature that will keep players engaged with side quests and other activities. These letters will contain requests or updates from friends or professors, either asking players to meet them for a new quest or simply checking in with them.

Players may have also noticed a post office in Hogsmeade, but currently, the NPC attendant inside cannot be spoken to. At the moment, the post office serves no purpose other than as a place to explore. However, with the Owl Post feature available, players can expect to see the post office become a more integral part of the game in the future.

In conclusion, the Owl Post feature in Hogwarts Legacy is a crucial aspect of the game, providing players with updates and requests from various characters within the game. To unlock the Owl Post feature, players will need to advance further in the main storyline, and they will be introduced to the Owl Post functionality soon after defeating the troll in the first Hogsmeade mission. With the Owl Post feature available, players can stay up-to-date on what is happening at Hogwarts and what they need to do next, keeping them engaged with the game’s various side quests and activities.