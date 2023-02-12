Most of us are busy with our work and sometimes it is impossible to reply each and every text. Looking into this, OpenAI designed a processing tool called Chat GPT which has an ability to create text quickly and accurately. It also makes easy for the users to make every possible reply to their conversational texts. ChatGPT is a trained model that is powered by latest technology. It is capable to answer to all questions accurately in real time as a real human response. Many developers have started using ChatGPT creating Chrome extensions which would benefit the users.

Here are top 5 ChatGPT chrome extensions that will make you more productive –

1. ChatGPT Writer

It is a 100% free and privacy friendly chrome extension.

It generates entire emails and messages using ChatGPT AI and supports all sites.

It supports all the languages.

It respects all the privacy of the users and does not use ads, cookies or any third party trackers.

HOW TO USE :

STEP 1: Create a free account on chat.openai.com.

STEP 2: Install ChatGPT Writer extension

STEP 3: After installing the extension, an icon of extension will appear. Click on it.

STEP 4: After clicking the icon, popup window will appear. Kindly briefly enter all the things you want to write and hit the generate response button.

2. Promptheus – Converse with ChatGPT

Instead of typing, you can use your voice to talk to ChatGPT in this extension.

It provides faster and more fluet conversations by just using your own voice.

All voices which are used in browers are not send anywhere except the ChatGPT window which means complete privacy in your own home.

The extension only activates when voice is input.

HOW TO USE:

STEP 1: Visit https://chat.openai.com/chat

STEP 2: Hold Spacebar and talk to chatGPT

3. Merlin

It is AI (Artificial Intelligence) tool which is used on all websites like Google search, Gmail, LinkedIn etc.

It is very easy to use.

All the queries are shown on extension bar and are also can be pinned by just clicking the number of queries used/left for subscription.

HOW TO USE:

STEP 1: Install Merlin online.

STEP 2: After the installation, select any online content then click Cmd+M (Mac) or Ctrl+M (Windows) to open Merlin box

STEP 3: Choose what you do with the extension and you can easily have access to your work.

4. Engage AI – Smart comments on social networks

It is a memorable, authentic, insightful and relevant ChatGPT.

Saves time and increases leads on LinkedIn.

It helps in gaining visibility and helps to tune in with more people.

It supports all languages.

It attracts prospects and achieves faster touchpoints.

5. ChatGPT Prompt Genius