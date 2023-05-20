How To Cure the Deku Tree in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you’ve successfully made your way into the Great Hyrule Forest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll quickly notice that it’s far from its usual serene and joyful state. The forest has been corrupted by a malevolent force known as Gloom. The once lively Koroks have fallen silent, and even the Great Deku Tree is suffering from intense stomach pains. In order to progress through the Lost Woods and acquire the legendary Master Sword, it is imperative to cure the Great Deku Tree. This guide will provide you with the necessary steps to heal the Great Deku Tree and move closer to obtaining the legendary sword.

To begin, once you have successfully entered the Lost Woods using the guidance provided in a Lost Woods guide or you can find the way yourself if you want a challenge, you’ll encounter the silent Koroks and the ailing Great Deku Tree, who can only express its discomfort. Move beneath the roots supporting the platform where you communicate with the Great Deku Tree and search for an entrance that leads inside the tree. This passage will take you to the Great Deku Tree Chasm, a self-contained arena in the Depths.

Be prepared for a challenging opponent in the form of Gloom Hands within this arena. It is advisable to fortify yourself with Sunny meals and equip powerful weapons before engaging in this battle.

It is crucial to mention Sunny meals for a reason: during the encounter with Gloom Hands, your hearts will be gradually depleted and become unregainable until you are exposed to sunlight again. This necessitates entering the battle with either a surplus of hearts or a number of Sunny meals.

To create Sunny meals, gather Sundelions and other health-restoring items. Combining two Sundelions, meat, and Rock Salt will produce a highly effective Sunny Salt-Grilled Meat dish. These Sunny meals will prove invaluable if you find yourself lacking in available hearts.

Defeating the formidable Gloom Hands requires strategic efforts. Aim your arrows at the eyes located in its palms and utilize your arsenal of potent weapons to deliver powerful blows. Don’t be overly concerned about standing within the Gloom; instead, focus on replenishing your health by consuming food.

However, the battle doesn’t end with the defeat of Gloom Hands. A new health bar will emerge, revealing the next formidable foe: Scourge of the Deku Tree, known as Phantom Ganon.

Engaging in combat with Phantom Ganon can be an exhilarating experience. Equip your sturdiest armor and wield your most powerful weapons to effectively take down this foe. With ample food supplies at your disposal, you can overcome Phantom Ganon without excessive difficulty.

After emerging triumphant from the battle, return to the Lost Woods and converse with the Great Deku Tree. The tree will provide you with a crucial clue to locate the fabled Master Sword, propelling you further along your quest.

In conclusion, the corrupted state of the Great Hyrule Forest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom presents a formidable challenge. However, by following the steps outlined in this guide, you can cure the Great Deku Tree and progress towards obtaining the legendary Master Sword. Remember to prepare adequately with Sunny meals and powerful weapons, engage in strategic combat against Gloom Hands and Phantom Ganon, and pay heed to the guidance bestowed by the Great Deku Tree. Best of luck on your quest to restore balance and peace to the forest!

