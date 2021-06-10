How to use a two-factor security key

Two-factor authentication is a very useful method to add an extra layer of security to your online accounts. However, it requires the repeated use of your smartphone, which is not only inconvenient but can also be a major problem if your phone is lost or breached. Hardware security keys can provide you with an additional layer of security to password-protected online accounts and, as a result, your identity. Also, they are not hard to install. Here is a guide on how to set them up for your Google account.

Security keys can be connected to your system using either USB-A, USB-C, Lightning, or NFC, and they are small and portable enough to be carried on a keychain. An exception is Yubico’s 5C Nano key, which is so small that the safest option is to keep it in your computer’s USB port. They use a variety of authentication standards, such as U2F, FIDO2, OTP, smart card, and OpenPGP 3.

When you insert a security key into your computer or connect one without a wise, your browser issues a challenge to the key, which will include the domain name of the specific site that you are attempting to access. The key then cryptographically signs and allows the challenge, which will log you into the service.

How to pair a key with your Google account