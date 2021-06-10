Instagram goes down kindling the fire for a flurry of Memes on Twitter.

Life has become pitched around social media to such an extent that the loss of activity of one leads to crisis. It is not an easy situation to handle when Instagram stops being instantly available. A lot of things are coming down these days. However, none would have managed to elicit a reaction equal to that of a social media platform going down. One day it is Facebook, the next day it is YouTube, and when you are almost convinced that all is well, there goes Instagram. Seems like the idea behind the quote, “Man is a social animal,” has been tweaked a bit with the advent of social media.

And inevitably, and quite unsurprisingly, the first refuge of every confused soul is Twitter. The modern-day equivalent of the oracle of truth(well, the idea behind ‘truth’ is also being tweaked around a lot these days).

Ever since Instagram went down, the number of memes and jokes on Twitter are going up. Seems like all the latent energy that was supposed to be spent scrolling through insta was channeled towards the direction of Twitter and memes.

Here is a compilation of the best memes from Twitter

Twitter to the rescue always.

There is no better blend than music and memes.

It is always better to clarify first than being faced with a mental dilemma that is almost traumatic.

Is it just me or is instagram down!?! #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/3K1757OxSb — Da baddest biih 😼 (@keyslaugh) June 9, 2021

Imagine the plight if Twitter goes down too. Mob mentality alert!

At least YouTube and Twitter are still up 💀🤡 #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/cqYRUhPst5 — Jazmin⁷ ⟭⟬ (@hjazmin_126) June 9, 2021

Everything is down, why should you stay up alone?

Twitter is now synonymous with reference point.

me coming on twitter to check if i’m the only one having problems accessing instagram #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/wTE2Qiko9k — lima stan acc 🥰 (@hmuforjollof) June 9, 2021

And some brilliant advice.

#instagramdown #facebookdown

Best thing to do ,

Open the app

Uninstall

Off your data

Turn off your phone

And

Sleep. Ocakes pic.twitter.com/GW2C6TCGBG — R-B (@bby_rse) June 10, 2021

There is only one king of the jungle.

#instagramdown is down again Me who don't use instagram : pic.twitter.com/Z6YNWCtrAt — Bhanu Syal (@IM_Bhanuu) June 10, 2021

And then there are some unfortunate souls like these.

me turning off my data and wifi and restarting my phone because i couldn’t access instagram #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/b7NeVbVsSw — lima stan acc 🥰 (@hmuforjollof) June 9, 2021

Seems like this has become a monthly ritual. Let’s hope it does not become a weekly ritual.

I have yet to see twitter down but insta? Every month #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/V2Hmi5k2p0 — 🧠Thee Aspiring Dr🧠 (@milvnmvrie) June 10, 2021

The apple came down, and Newton began thinking about gravity. Perhaps this is our cue to make some crucial decisions.