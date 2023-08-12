HP 17z Laptop – 17-inch laptop now selling for $280

How about getting a massive 17-inch laptop for a great deal? We already gave you the highlight of what we have got you covered with today.

So, hey folks! It’s another day of us bringing you a sweet deal that can save heavy pockets and maybe you can spend the extra moment either on getting new accessories for your new laptop or get a new Toblerone, maybe? Well, of course, you getting new beats in your home, so why not!

Not diverting out the topic! So, here we have got you covered with an amazing laptop deal where you can avail and avail a direct slash of around $50 which does make a huge difference to getting a new laptop.

Talking about the laptop, discounts are announced for the HP 17z laptop which as the model name suggests,’ comes with a huge 17-inch panel on the front.

If you are someone who has been looking for a laptop to carry out but still wants a bigger display maybe for some binge-watching or programming? Well, this is the right for you.

HP 17z Laptop – Specification and Features

Before taking up a decision on whether you should get this laptop or not! Let’s take a look into the specification side of the HP 17z laptop.

So, here as we mentioned you get the biggest and widest spread 17.3-inch panel on the front side which comes with the support for a peak resolution of HD+.

The new display panel also are capable to produce sharp as well as vivid colors which will be providing a great video output and enhance your overall multimedia experience.

Moving on to the hardware side, here you will be getting an even more powerful AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor. We won’t call this processor like flagship premium processor but it will get your things done, let it be from hovering over the browser or just performing some basic tasks.

As the movie processor is also combined with AMD graphics and a faster 8GB of RAM, you can also use this laptop for gaming purposes and also enhance your productivity with programming as well as video and photo editing at a basic level.

On the software side, the new HP 17z laptop comes with the latest Windows 11 Home pre-loaded to it and also you will be getting a faster storage space where HP has integrated a new SSD storage of 128GB.

HP 17z laptop – Discounts and Final Price Revealed

If you have convinced yourself to have your eyes on this new laptop by HP, then here are among the best steal deals you can get now!

Without putting more filters, let’s now move to the price tag itself, so the HP Laptop 17Z which is usually sold for a price tag of $500 is now getting a direct price slash of $220 which brings down the price to just $280.

Yes, you read it right! You are getting a new laptop for an incredible discount worth $220! And, you can buy this laptop through the ongoing discounts on the official HD online store right now.

Buy new HP 17z laptop here

