How to use Deep Fusion on the iPhone 11

Apple has recently released iOS 13.2 for both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro which brings with it the newly announced and highly anticipated Deep Fusion camera feature. It is Apple’s take computational photography, and is a new image processing system that works behind the scenes and serves the purpose of improving your images in specific conditions.

According to Apple’s statement in its patch notes, the features uses the A13 Bionic Neural Engine to capture images with significantly better detail, texture, and reduced noise in lower light.

Both the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro can take advantage of this feature since works slightly differently from Night Mode. The new Night Mode on the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro can be turned either on or off manually and includes a dedicated mode. It can also turn itself on automatically when the phone happens to detect low light surrounding your frame. On the other hand, Deep Fusion does not include a dedicated mode in the camera app and works behind the scenes. That being said, the Deep Fusion mode will not work in the ultra-wide mode. Therefore, if you want to use this feature, you will have to use either the primary wide lens or the telephoto sensor. It will also not work if you are either using burst images or have the “Photos Capture Outside the Frame” feature turned on.

The Deep Fusion feature will take nine pictures. Four of these will be taken before you even press the shutter button. After tapping on the shutter button, it takes one picture with long exposure. Then, the Neural Engine combines these pictures with long and short exposures to give you the best picture possible. It chooses all the pixels in the image and reduces any noise in the final results.

The Deep Fusion feature is exclusive only to the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro. Here are a few steps to make sure that the feature works on your mobile device.