Apple iPhones: A Brief History

Whether you’re a die-hard iPhone lover or a die-hard Android user, you can credit the iPhone’s introduction in 2007 for the phone you have today.

Phones have evolved from bulky tiny bricks meant only for dialling to powerful pocket-sized computers capable of video chat, streaming video, high-end photography, gaming, and more in just over a decade.

Two days ago, it was 14 years, when the first iPhone was launched. Let’s take a look at the Apple iPhone’s growth and history as the phone that first exposed the world to the smartphone notion.

Timeline of iPhones

Apple iPhone original (2007)

A 412MHz ARM CPU and a 3.5-inch screen with a resolution of 480 320 to 163ppi. For the iPhone, this is where it all began. It wasn’t the first smartphone introduction in many respects, but it was undoubtedly the most significant.

iPhone 3G and 3GS

The iPhone 3G is very identical to the first iPhone, except with a thinner metal outside border and 3G connection. 3GS similar to the 3G, but with a 600 MHz ARM A8 CPU, twice the RAM (256 GB), and a fingerprint-resistant screen covering.

iPhone 4 and 4S

With a 3.5-inch screen with 960 x 480 resolution and the debut of the Retina screen, here is where the design and power truly increased. The flat glass design has become iconic, and FaceTime included a front camera.

It now has a faster processor and Siri as a personal assistant. Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, unveiled the iPhone 4S on October 4, 2011, and Steve Jobs died the next day, on October 5.

iPhone 5, 5C and 5S

Another step forward for Apple, with a bigger 4-inch screen that runs at 1136 x 640 resolution and a new design for the iPhone. Lightning, a new connection, was also introduced.

5S had a plastic body. The iPhone 5S ditched the home button in favour of Touch ID, which can be used to unlock the phone and verify transactions made on the App Store.

iPhone 6, 6 Plus and 6S

With a shift to a metal body, this model grew in size to a 4.7″ 1334 x 640 screen with 326 PPI. Apple Pay was also introduced. 6 Plus is same as the iPhone 6, with the exception of a bigger 5.5-inch screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 at 401ppi and a larger battery of 2915mAh to keep it going.

In 6S the aluminium used to make it stronger has been upgraded, along with improvements in performance and battery life, as well as sophisticated capabilities like 3D Touch and 4K video recording.

iPhone SE

By reverting to the classic appearance of the iPhone 5 models, the iPhone SE has made an unexpected shift. It did this to provide a smaller and less expensive choice while retaining the 6S’s strong internals, including as the A9 CPU and the most recent camera, but with a 4-inch screen with 1136 x 640 pixels.

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

The A10 processor powers the iPhone 7, which also adds waterproofing. With the debut of the dual camera on the back, it demonstrated a significant difference in the feature set. The dual camera, which works in tandem with the new iPhone 7, is totally new, featuring portrait bokeh and 2x optical zoom for high-quality close-ups.

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

Although the screen size and resolution are identical to those of the iPhone 7, Apple has introduced True Tone technology, replaced the glass with metal, and increased the storage capacity. Wireless charging is now possible, and the CPU has been updated to the A11 chip.

The iPhone 8 Plus has True Tone technology, wireless charging, a new CPU, and double the storage. It was the final iPhone model to use Touch ID as a biometric option, with the iPhone X setting the bar for future iPhones with Face ID.

iPhone X

The iPhone X debuted with an OLED screen, minimal grooves, and face recognition using facial ID, doing away with one of the iPhone’s most recognisable interactions: the home button.

iPhone XR, XS and XS Max

The iPhone XR is the entry-level model for 2018, featuring an aluminium frame with stainless steel accents, a single camera with dual lenses, and an LCD display with OLED.

The iPhone XS has a better camera than the iPhone X, dual-SIM compatibility, a Bionic A12 processor, a 512 GB storage option, lengthy battery life, and a new gold finish. The design of the 10-year anniversary model has not changed.

iPhone 11, Pro and Pro Max

The iPhone 11 replaces the iPhone XR and, while being the same size, adds a second camera to the back, as well as a new matte camera cover.

The iPhone 11 Pro, which succeeds the iPhone XS Max, has a design that is identical to the iPhone 11 Pro but on a bigger size. It’s a 6.5-inch stunner, especially in midnight green, and its photography skills are outstanding, with Night Mode improving low-light images significantly.

iPhone 12, 12 Mini, Pro and Pro Max

In September 2020, Apple introduced the iPhone 12. A smartphone with a 6.1-inch XDR OLED Super Retina display, a ceramic frame, a new Bionic A14 processor, and upgraded cameras.

The iPhone 12 puts a lot of emphasis on 5G, with each model having 5G capabilities but only using them when they’re available to preserve battery life. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is Apple’s biggest smartphone, and it has some of the same features as the iPhone 11 Pro Max 6.5″. It’s also one of the priciest on the market.

The iPhone continues to provide a comprehensive and great experience owing to its high-quality design, screen, camera, and long-lasting battery life, as well as its robust ecosystem.They may be too large or pricey for some, but there are always cellphones available for those who choose to get one.