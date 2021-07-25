How to use Google Slides

Google Slides is a free, web-based presentation program. This guide will show you how to create and format a presentation, navigate Google Slides, and add media.
Creating a presentation
- In your Google Drive, click on New, then on Google Slides, then Blank Presentation to create a blank presentation. You can also type slides.new into the address bar from any web browser and hit enter to automatically create and open a new blank document.
- To rename your presentation, click on Untitled presentation and type in a new name.
Formatting a presentation
Google Slides comes preloaded with different themes for slides.
- The themes sidebar appears on the right side of your blank presentation. Choose the theme that you want from here. You will be able to customise these if you want.
- To choose your aspect ratio, go to File, then Page set up. Your choices are standard 4:3, widescreen 16:9, widescreen 16:10, and custom.
Navigating Google Slides
The left sidebar displays the slides you have made, and the body of the screen displays the slide you are currently working on.
- Click on the slide you want to edit from the left sidebar.
- To add text, click on the text and type.
- When selecting text, new options appear in the toolbar above. You can edit the appearance of the text box, such as the background colour and border.
- The icons on the right side let edit the appearance of the text itself, such as typeface, font size, colour, and styles like bold, underline, and italic.
- Click and drag text boxes to resize them or move them around the screen.
- To add new slides, click on the plus button on the upper left side of the screen.
- Delete slides by selecting the slide and clicking Edit > Delete.
Adding media
If you want a media slide as opposed to a text slide, you may want to choose a different layout for it.
- Click on the arrow button next to the plus button and select a different layout for the slide.
- To add an image, click on the image button in the toolbar, or go to Insert > Image.
- Click on the image that you want and press Select if it is from archives or stock images, or click on Open if it is from the upload option.
- Now, the image will be added to your slide and can be moved and resized according to your liking.