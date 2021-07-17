How to use Lyft

Lyft can be incredibly useful when trying to book a ride. Here is a guide on you can do so while using the different features provided by the app.

Adding a payment method

Before you book a ride, make sure that you have entered a payment method into the app.

To do this, tap on the menu icon in the top right corner of your screen. The icon looks like three horizontal lines inside a white box. Tap on “Payment.” Locate the “Payment methods” section and tap on “Add payment method” to enter your payment details.

Booking a ride

To book a ride, start by tapping on the “Search destination” field. Then, in the destination field, you can type in the address of where you want to go. Once you have your destination selected, tap on “Set destination.” Lyft will offer you several different car options, each that fit a different number of people and come with a different price tag. The typical options are Lyft, Lyft XL, Lux Black, Lux Black XL. Lyft is usually the cheapest option. Lyft XL is usually more expensive because these are bigger cars that can fit more passengers or extra luggage. Lux Black is the same size car as a standard Lyft, but in a luxury vehicle. Similarly, Lux Black XL is a bigger car, just like a Lyft XL, but is a luxury vehicle. Within each option, you can see the number of passengers that each car can fit, as well as your estimated arrival time at your destination and the time it will take for the car to pick you up. Under the Lyft option, you may see a drop-down menu where the pickup time is located. If you tap on this drop-down menu, you will see that if you are willing to wait a little longer for your ride, you can get it for a cheaper price. Once you have selected your option, tap on “Select Lyft.” Lyft may ask you to confirm your pickup spot again, so the driver is clear on where to find you. Once your pickup spot is set, tap on “Confirm and request.” Lyft will then match you to a driver and will show you their live location as they make their way to the pickup spot provided by you. If you ever need to contact the driver as they are navigating to your pickup spot, you can tap on the phone icon.

Riding in the Lyft

As the Lyft is arriving, you can confirm if it is the right car by making sure that the license plate and model of the approaching car matches the information given to you in the app. Once you are riding in the Lyft, you can follow your location love on the map and also see your live estimated arrival time.

If you need to make any changes to the ride, you can tap on “Edit ride.” You can cancel the ride, add a stop, or edit a drop-off. You can also tap on “Safety tools” to access various safety tools that Lyft offers during the ride and also share your ride location with others. After the ride is over, you can give your driver a rating or a tip.