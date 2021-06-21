How to use Spotify’s “Only You” feature

Only You is a personalised feature on Spotify that provides unique relationships between artists, genres, songs that you listen to. It will even bring up your own musical astrology readings.

To use this feature, open your Spotify app and log in to your account if you have not done so already. If you have not seen Only You before, it might pop automatically or can be seen on your Home tab. Otherwise, tap on “Search” at the bottom of your screen. Underneath the search bar, you should be able to see a section labelled “Find out how you listen.” Tap on this.

Your Only You list will start playing. Either wait for each page to pass or tap on the right side of your screen to progress to the next page.

On the last page, you will be asked to plan your dream dinner party and you can choose three artists that you like. Spotify will automatically make you a playlist of their most popular songs, as well as songs by artists like them. Tap on “Add mixes to your library” to save these provided playlists.

When you are done, you will be shown every page in the Only You slideshow. Tap on “Share” under any page, and you can send it to a friend or another app.

Once you have gone through your Only You slideshow once, you will gain access to the full Only You hub. You can open the Only You hub by searching the phrase “Only You” and selecting it when it appears as a standalone genre. In the Only You hub, you can listen to all your dinner party playlists, playlists based on your favourite genres, and mixes with songs from every decade that you listen to.