Tesla, its Business strategy, Stocks and its Challenges

What Apple is to Phones, Tesla is to electric cars! Tesla is never off news, it is always making headlines, sometimes because of its founder Elon Musk, sometimes because of its models. Though there is more about Tesla, so you can read it up.

What does Tesla do?

Tesla is a United States company involved in car manufacturing and energy.

Tesla is most known for its electric automobiles and is best defined as a battery firm. Solar panels and Lithium-ion battery energy storage are also among the company’s specialties.

Following the debut of the Tesla Roadster, the world’s first electric sports vehicle, in 2008, the business garnered notoriety. The Model S, a sedan, followed the Roadster and has since become one of the world’s best-selling plug-in electric automobiles. Since its debut in 2017, the Tesla Model 3 has become the company’s best-selling electric vehicle. Lately, the carmaker became first to take Bitcoin as a form of payment.

How fans fuel the craze of Tesla?

The company’s sales are fueled by a large number of Tesla fans who participate in programmes like the Tesla referral programme. The prospect of Tesla-related rewards not only encouraged owners to suggest other potential purchasers.

However, most Tesla fans now have a platform to defend their lengthy, carefully crafted discussions about their vehicle. They’re always nibbling at their friends’ groups to get them to join the exclusive Tesla club. In some ways, it was brilliant, since it resulted in a record number of Tesla’s being recommended without the need for expensive advertising and promotion. With each new iteration and model, people expect Tesla to innovate and change.

Stocks and Musk

Tesla Motors’ stock price has been strongly connected with this perceived creative concept. The conviction that Tesla can do it all, as well as the company’s potential, has attracted a slew of new investors, resulting in a 500 percent increase in the stock price in the last year. Despite the dismay of many Tesla “shorts,” some like Elon Musk welcomed the shift with a hearty smile, with Elon earning an almost $150 billion increase in fortune.

To be sure, the man deserves a lot of credit for Tesla’s present success. His illustrious image as a “liberator” of mankind is based only on his ornate love for world health, as seen by his drive to cut carbon emissions. Elon is Tesla, Tesla is Elon, and the two are indistinguishable, which helps Tesla develop a strong brand in which the brand and the guy are one and the same.

Challenges

Unfortunately, no firm is flawless, and Tesla is no exception. Tesla faces a slew of problems in the foreseeable future. This isn’t even taking into account the rising competition from other legacy manufacturers, fulfilling financial targets, or scaling up automated manufacturing. Instead, it focuses on concerns raised by their most ardent supporters, Tesla owners.

Tesla’s far from outstanding build quality has long been known, and it’s only going to become worse before it gets better as the firm scales production and expands with new car models and manufacturing sites at a breakneck rate. But it’s impossible to ignore how this affects their brand image, and how the spread of panel gaps and manufacturing flaws is harming the dedicated following who previously put their reputation on the line to support a firm they thought was revolutionising the car industry.

If Tesla is unable to enhance their customer service infrastructure and manufacturing quality as their production and user base grows, they will fail. They may discover that the sways of better build quality, luxury comfort, and electric motors, as well as the very rivals they raced away from in the beginning, are luring away their user base.

Future

In the end, Tesla’s prospects appear promising. Their achievements speak for themselves, but what counts most in the end is their vision. The concept of an electrified America, a society free of the harsh despotisms of fossil fuels and carbon pollution. However, there is a need for a clean electricity system and infrastructure. This future, however magnificent, is one that will benefit us and our children, as well as future generations of the earth.