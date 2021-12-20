How to Use WhatsApp View Once on Android and iOS

Facebook-possessed texting application WhatsApp in 2021 has presented a few easy-to-understand elements and one such is the View Once include. This WhatsApp highlight allows clients to send photographs and recordings that naturally vanish in the wake of being seen once by the beneficiary. The photographs and recordings shared utilizing the ‘View Once’ highlight isn’t saved in the Photos or Gallery of the beneficiary’s telephone. The WhatsApp View Once included is accessible on both Android just as iOS.

Here is a bit-by-bit guide on how you can utilize WhatsApp’s View Once highlight on your Android or iOS gadget.

Instructions to utilize WhatsApp View Once on Android and iOS

Before beginning with the means on how you can utilize the View Once on WhatsApp. It is vital to take note that once you send a photograph or video utilizing the element. You will not have the option to see it again in the visit. No one can likewise not forward, save, star, or offer the photographs or recordings. You share with the view once media empowered. Also, the photographs and recordings shared utilizing the View Once component will terminate from the visit. On the off chance that they are not open within 14 days of them being sent.

Steps:

1. Open the most recent version of WhatsApp on your device. Select a photo or video that you’d like to share with a single contact.

2. Tap the View Once symbol accessible close to the inscription bar. You will see an alarm showing up at the center of your substance to affirm the enactment of the component.

3. Now, hit the send button to impart that photograph or video to your contact.

It merits guiding out that WhatsApp suggests clients toward just send photographs or recordings with View Once empowered to confided in people. It is just because the beneficiary can take a screen capture or screen recording of the media before it vanishes. You won’t be educated or told if a screen capture or screen recording is taken.