How to use WhatsApp web on phone

WhatsApp isn’t just for mobile devices. You may use WhatsApp Web on your Mac, Windows, iPad, or Android tablet to access the popular instant messenger. WhatsApp Web is simple to set up on any of these devices, and the best part is that you can use it without having to use your phone.

In a word, WhatsApp Web is a web-based version of the WhatsApp mobile app. To use WhatsApp Web, you must have your iPhone or Android phone close to your computer. We’ll also tell you if you can use WhatsApp Web while your phone is turned off or when you’re far away from your computer in this post.

We’ve compiled a list of key features that you need be familiar with in order to understand WhatsApp Web.

As previously stated, WhatsApp Web is a mirror of the mobile based version of WhatsApp. Follow these steps to get started with WhatsApp Web:

Open your preferred browser on your computer and type www.web.whatsapp.com into the address bar.

You’ll now be prompted to scan the QR code on the screen. Open WhatsApp on your Android phone, then press the vertical three-dots symbol and select WhatsApp Web.

Similarly, if you’re using an iPhone, open WhatsApp, hit Settings, and then pick WhatsApp Web.

Scanning the QR code on your computer screen is the next step. That’s all there is to it;

WhatsApp Web is now available on your PC. Simply access the chat threads of your contacts and begin speaking with them. In addition, by clicking on the new chat symbol, you may start a new

For the record, WhatsApp Web is compatible with both Mac and Windows computers.

Please keep in mind that in order for WhatsApp Web to operate, your phone must be turned on and connected to the internet.

If you’d rather use WhatsApp as a desktop app rather than having to open your web browser and load WhatsApp Web every time you shut it, follow these steps:

Go to www.whatsapp.com/download on your computer and type it in.

Click the green Download icon under WhatsApp for Mac or Windows PC. You don’t have to hunt for a specific version for your system because the website automatically identifies whether you’re using a Mac or a Windows PC.

Once your file has been downloaded, open it and install it on your computer.

You’ll now see a QR code similar to the one that appears when you launch WhatsApp Web in a browser.

Open WhatsApp on your phone and scan the QR code. Open WhatsApp on your Android phone, then press the vertical three-dots symbol and select WhatsApp Web.

Similarly, if you’re using an iPhone, open WhatsApp, hit Settings, and then pick WhatsApp Web.

Make sure you click the Keep me signed in option immediately underneath the QR code before scanning it. This is done so that you don’t have to scan the code every time you launch the app.

That is all there is to it. WhatsApp is now installed as an app on your computer.

If the mobile number with which WhatsApp Web is synchronised is switched off, it will not operate on your desktops or tablets. WhatsApp Web requires that your phone be turned on and that you have an active internet connection in order for it to function. When you’re connected to WhatsApp Web, it won’t log you out even if you quit the browser or switch off your computer. This implies that your WhatsApp chats will open whenever you visit the URL web.whatsapp.com.

Furthermore, WhatsApp Web does not require the presence of a phone. This implies that the phone and the device on which WhatsApp Web is active can be thousands of kilometres away and yet operate together. As previously said, your phone must have an active internet connection, and after you’ve linked your account to the WhatsApp Web client, they will stay connected even if you go to another country.